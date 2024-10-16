ful. Health: ful. CashPay Welcomes BeneStream to Its Healthcare Ecosystem, Providing Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP, and ACA Assistance to Essential Workers

BeneStream simplifies the complexities of public healthcare programs for users, adding even more expert help for the uninsured.

DUBUQUE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / ful. CashPay is excited to announce the addition of BeneStream to the expanding ful. Health ecosystem, a significant step toward fulfilling ful. CashPay's mission of providing accessible and actionable healthcare solutions to part-time, uninsured, and underinsured individuals.









ful. CashPay is part of ful. Health, a leader in healthcare navigation solutions. ful. Health empowers insured and uninsured individuals to make more informed healthcare decisions about their healthcare through easy-to-use platforms that employ cutting-edge technology, data-driven insights, and personalized guidance.

BeneStream, a leading provider of affordable healthcare benefits, will provide expert assistance to eligible ful. Health app users to apply for vital programs such as Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP, and ACA discounts. The partnership further empowers users to navigate complex healthcare decisions with confidence.

The addition of BeneStream comes at a critical time. An estimated 42% of U.S. households fall below the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) threshold, meaning they earn above the federal poverty level but still struggle to afford healthcare. These households often include essential workers who are crucial to the economy yet live paycheck to paycheck, making healthcare a daunting challenge, forcing difficult decisions between paying for medical care or other basic needs.

ful. CashPay, with BeneStream's support, aims to provide even more resources to help users easily navigate public healthcare programs and reduce patients' financial strain.

Dr. Bernie Saks, Founder and CEO of ful. Health, emphasized the impact of this partnership:???

"The addition of BeneStream to the ful. CashPay ecosystem is a game-changer for part-time employees. BeneStream provides real, expert help for those who may qualify for critical healthcare coverage through Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP, or ACA programs. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to helping the uninsured learn, shop, and save as they make their best personal choices for care."

Now, with BeneStream's specialized expertise, ful. CashPay users can quickly determine their eligibility and receive free enrollment assistance into government-sponsored health programs, bringing patients closer to the care they need without the risk of financial hardship.

David Moser, Managing Director of BeneStream, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. "BeneStream is dedicated to helping group plan members access the benefits for which employees rightfully qualify. Through our partnership with ful. CashPay, we're excited to extend that same support to part-time individuals. Together, we're not just improving access to healthcare, we're ensuring that more people get the help they need to thrive."

The addition is also a natural expansion of ful. CashPay's partnership with Goodbill, a hospital bill negotiation service that helps patients apply for 501(r) financial assistance discounts available at most hospitals. About 60% of hospitals in the U.S. are nonprofit and required to offer patients discounts of up to 100% off based on income; a typical family of four can earn up to $125,000 and still qualify for a reduction on their hospital bill. Goodbill helps screen patients instantly, then guides them through the application process all the way to approval.

BeneStream complements another ful. CashPay partner, Quizzify. While BeneStream helps people pay for healthcare, Quizzify helps people avoid getting the one-third of health interventions that aren't needed in the first place and may even be harmful. Their catchphrase: "Just because it's healthcare doesn't mean it's good for you."

ful. CashPay is a mobile app that supports a complete ecosystem designed to help part-time employees and other users take control of their healthcare decisions. The app simplifies the complex and allows uninsured access to Tendo's marketplace with easily actionable pricing for care, CirrusMD's unlimited, no-fee virtual care, Quizzify's educational content aimed at conserving users' healthcare spend, cash discount savings at local pharmacies, Goodbill's expert 501(r) discount and hospital bill negotiation program and now, BeneStream's assistance with crucial healthcare programs.

To learn more about how ful. CashPay can help employers and organizations provide improved access to care for part-time employees, gig workers, and more, visit ful-health.com.

About ful. Health

ful. Health is a leader in healthcare navigation solutions, empowering individuals to make smarter, more informed decisions about their healthcare. Through cutting-edge technology, data-driven insights, and personalized guidance, ful. Health provides easy-to-use platforms that simplify healthcare choices for both the insured and uninsured. ful. Health's ecosystem includes actionable cash pricing, free virtual care, and educational content designed to help users conserve their healthcare spending. A new release is planned for the fourth quarter of this year to include Transparency in Coverage tools alongside cash pricing and savings options for insured plan members. Learn more at ful-health.com.

About BeneStream

BeneStream is a leading provider of affordable healthcare benefits and services tailored to meet the needs of employers, brokers, and employees. BeneStream's mission is to make life-changing healthcare and benefits accessible to workers across industries. Our step-by-step process helps companies offer robust, cost-efficient benefits to part-time and low-wage employees, enhancing both employee health and business performance. BeneStream maximizes participation and savings for businesses while ensuring employees receive the support they need. BeneStream is a division of Workers Benefit Fund that delivers high-value group benefits to gig workers. We're passionate about partnering with platforms, policy leaders, and labor unions to re-envision what's possible for gig workers and their families. Learn more at BeneStream.com.

