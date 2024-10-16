Clear Capital Announces Clear Capital Product Portal to Streamline Valuation Processes

Product Portal serves as a one-stop-shop for a wide range of Clear Capital products for receiving reliable valuations quickly

Clear Capital, the national real estate valuation technology company, today announced the launch of its Clear Capital Product Portal , a self-service platform that removes friction from the valuation process by allowing customers to order Clear Capital products quickly and easily. The launch of the Product Portal decreases the time it takes for users to receive a reliable valuation, as well as analytics products, to aid them in their decision-making process.

To succeed in the mortgage industry, driving efficiencies is paramount. For example, time matters when an independent appraisal review is required on a correspondent loan, and speed of service is essential to a great experience for homeowners making a home equity finance decision. Clear Capital created the Product Portal to allow independent mortgage brokers, loan officers, loan processors, investors and more to quickly gain access to the company's best-in-class products whenever they are needed.

Customers can sign up for Product Portal in minutes and begin ordering immediately. The Portal's self-service tools enable customers to manage their orders within the platform and provide them the ability to collaborate, fostering a more efficient team process.

"Whether you're a servicer who needs a BPO to determine next steps for loss mitigation, or an investor looking for an instant valuation to validate a portfolio decision, having access to the right solution at the right time - when time is of the essence - is key," said Kenon Chen, EVP of Strategy and Growth for Clear Capital. "The goal of our Product Portal is to simplify access to our world-class valuation and analytics products by creating a one-stop-shop with a full range of tools available. This is another step forward for us as we work to reduce friction in the valuation process for all industry players."

Clear Capital products available through the Product Portal include:

ClearAVM is one of the highest-rated, lending-grade AVMs on the market, relied upon by investors, lenders and regulators. ClearAVM has powered more than 139 million valuations across the U.S.

Collateral Desktop Analysis (CDA ® ) removes pre-funding uncertainty and supports due diligence by re-evaluating an appraisal to deliver a comprehensive loan file.

Residential Broker Price Opinion (BPO) is the ultimate alternative to an appraisal for servicing, origination, and investments. It earned Morningstar's top rating, MOR RV1.

Residential Evaluation is fully compliant with Interagency Appraisal and Evaluation Guidelines (IAG) and well-suited for origination loans on transactions less than $400,000 - including HELOC.

Property Condition Inspection (PCI) provides rapid property condition updates. Local agents and brokers generate a risk summary report that visually highlights factors that could impact a property's marketability. PCI can be ordered alongside ClearAVM for an IAG-compliant evaluation.

Post Disaster Inspection (PDI) estimates damages and repair costs after floods, fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, and other disasters - with turn times as short as two days.

ClearProp ® is an interactive analytics tool with nationwide coverage that enables quick, comprehensive property value conclusions.

For those looking for a similar suite of products that can plug directly into their existing system, Clear Capital also offers a Property Valuation API and Property Analytics API . These industry-leading APIs connect through a single integration for lenders, investors, and system providers, making it easier to adopt and deploy modern property valuation solutions.

The Property Valuation API gives lenders and investors the ability to track their property valuation orders throughout the entire order management process, providing real-time status updates from order creation through completion. The Property Analytics API provides AVM tools that can be used from prequalification through closing with the ability to add comparables or other property data in underwriting.

To learn more about the Clear Capital Product Portal, please visit portal.clearcapital.com .

About Clear Capital:

Clear Capital is a national real estate valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of nearly every U.S. property through our field valuation services and analytics tools, and improve their workflows with our platform technologies. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes® - is embodied by our team members across our brands (Clear Capital, CubiCasa, and REO Network) and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.

