Catch and Freelancers Union Partner to Expand Health Insurance Access for Independent Workers Nationwide

The benefits platform and non-profit have joined forces to provide access to high-quality, affordable plans designed for the 60M+ independent workers nationwide.

Catch , a leading benefits platform for freelancers and self-employed individuals, today announced a long-term partnership with the Freelancers Union , the fastest-growing non-profit organization focused on advocacy, education, and resources to empower independent business success. This collaboration will expand health and dental insurance access to solopreneurs across all 50 states, just in time for Open Enrollment beginning on November 1, 2024.

Freelancers Union directly supports over 700,000+ freelancers in its membership and represents the interests of the 64 million independent American workers who made up around 1/3 of the total workforce in 2023 , a number expected to grow in 2024. The organization has long been trusted as the go-to resource for solopreneurs navigating the complexities of the benefits and insurance landscape. Through this partnership, Freelancers Union members will have increased access to health insurance options through Catch's best-in-class platform, creating a seamless experience for plan shopping and enrollment. This partnership helps bridge the gap for freelancers who have historically struggled with finding affordable and tailored insurance options.

"Our goal has always been to support freelancers in their entrepreneurial journey," said Alexa Irish, co-CEO of Catch. "By partnering with the Freelancers Union, we can ensure that independent workers have access to the benefits they deserve, no matter where they live. We're thrilled to be a part of this important milestone."

This partnership marks a significant expansion of Freelancers Union's insurance offerings. Previously available in a subset of states, freelancers across the entire U.S. will now have access to comprehensive insurance options. Catch's role as an official partner of Healthcare.gov means independent workers will have access to high-quality, affordable plans designed specifically for their needs. Independent workers can now visit the Freelancers Union website to shop for plans, and enroll through Catch with step-by-step guidance.

"Catch and Freelancers Union share a common goal of supporting freelancers and independent workers by providing them with access to health insurance," said Laura Speyer, co-CEO of Catch. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to empowering independent workers across all 50 states, ensuring they have the coverage they need to focus on their careers with confidence, knowing we are here to make navigating benefits easier and more accessible."

Additional Partnership Highlights:

Health Advocacy: Both Catch and Freelancers Union will continue to champion freelancers' access to essential health and dental coverage across all 50 states. This partnership ensures freelancers can access the best options to protect their health and well-being.

In Time for Open Enrollment: The partnership is launching ahead of Open Enrollment (November 1, 2024), making it easier than ever for freelancers to get the coverage they need.

Education and Community Building: Catch and Freelancers Union are committed to providing resources and guidance to help freelancers better understand their insurance options, while fostering a supportive community for independent workers across the country.

"Freelancers have long struggled with understanding their healthcare options and navigating a system that often feels inaccessible. With freelancers in mind, Catch has developed a solution tailored to the needs of independent workers, empowering them to make informed decisions about their healthcare and access subsidies that make coverage more affordable,"said Rafael Espinal, Executive Director of Freelancers Union. "This partnership is a significant step in our mission to support freelancers by making high-quality health insurance more accessible. With Open Enrollment approaching, we're proud to offer this crucial resource, helping freelancers focus on their work with the peace of mind that they have the coverage they need."

ABOUT CATCH:

Catch is fueling the future of American entrepreneurship by providing independent workers with an all-in-one platform to seamlessly manage their benefits. As an official partner of Healthcare.gov, Catch makes it easy for those without employer-sponsored coverage to shop for and sign up for health, dental, and vision insurance. With plans to expand into additional benefit offerings, Catch is dedicated to helping independent workers build the safety net they deserve. Learn more at: https://catch.co/ .

ABOUT FREELANCERS UNION:

Freelancers Union is the largest and fastest-growing organization representing the 60 million independent workers across the country. It gives its over 750,000 members a voice through policy advocacy, benefits, online resources, and educational and community-building events. Since its founding, Freelancers Union has fought for and won protections for freelance workers, including the Freelance Isn't Free Act, which gives freelancers unprecedented protection from nonpayment and underpayment. In 2018, Freelancers Union launched Freelancers Hub, a free coworking space and training and resource center for freelancers, with support from the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. Learn more at https://freelancersunion.org/ .

