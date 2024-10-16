Fusable Risk Intelligence Announces Partnership With TruckerCloud

TruckerCloud's advanced telematics insights will be seamlessly integrated into our Central Analysis Bureau (CAB) and Fusable Underwriting platform.

TUSCALOOSA, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Fusable, a pioneer in data-driven solutions, analytics, and insights to the commercial transportation, agriculture, and construction industries, and TruckerCloud, a leading telematics data platform for commercial auto insurers, have joined forces to redefine risk assessment in the trucking industry. This partnership will embed TruckerCloud's telematics insights onto Fusable's Central Analysis Bureau platform, the market standard for risk underwriting in commercial trucking. The combined capabilities will deliver the most comprehensive, granular, and seamlessly integrated underwriting solution for commercial auto and trucking insurers.

Fusable partners with TruckerCloud

Revolutionizing Risk Assessment in the Trucking Industry

TruckerCloud's extensive telematics data alongside CAB's advanced analytics platform marks a significant leap forward in risk assessment capabilities. This collaboration will enable CAB's clients to access a more comprehensive view of fleet operations, driving patterns, and potential risk factors.

"By incorporating TruckerCloud's rich data set onto our platform, we're empowering our clients with greater coverage and deeper insights on one single point of integration," said Gavin McPhail, EVP and GM of Fusable's Risk Intelligence Division. "This integration allows us to offer more comprehensive and context-specific risk visibility, which is crucial for insurance providers in today's increasingly volatile transportation landscape."

TruckerCloud CEO, Spencer Mitchell, shares in the excitement stating, "Our collaboration with Fusable allows insurers to tap into our telematics data in ways that enhance both safety and operational efficiency across the industry. By integrating our insights into CAB's trusted platform, we're not just providing deeper visibility for underwriting, but also helping insurers proactively manage risk, leading to safer roads and smarter decision-making for all stakeholders."

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Seamless Integration of Key Underwriting Insights: A single point of access to comprehensive, granular visibility into vehicle operations and context-specific risk insights.

Market Leading Breadth of Coverage: Highest 'hit rates' on all power units under a given motor carrier.

Enhanced Pre-emptive Loss Control: Late breaking alerts and inforce monitoring of vehicle operations and safety performance outside risk appetite.

About Fusable

Fusable is a leading provider of data-driven solutions for industrial and infrastructure markets and the financial services ecosystem that supports them. Focused on innovation and customer-centricity, Fusable leverages extensive datasets to help businesses understand markets, drive sales and manage risk. Fusable is known for its flagship brands, including EDA, Iron Solutions, Central Analysis Bureau, RigDig BI, Price Digests, and EquipmentWatch. Discover more at fusable.com.

About TruckerCloud

TruckerCloud is the premier telematics data platform designed for commercial auto insurers. By offering advanced data analytics and actionable intelligence, TruckerCloud powers highly successful telematics, enabling insurers to gain unprecedented insights into fleet risk, operations, and exposure. Through partnerships with over 45 Telematics Service Providers (TSPs), TruckerCloud seamlessly ingests, normalizes, and analyzes data from diverse sources, empowering some of the world's largest insurance companies to launch telematics-driven programs in a fraction of the time of traditional development. This accelerates time to market for telematics programs and enhances risk assessment, underwriting precision, and claims efficiency, setting insurers up for long-term success in an increasingly data-driven industry.

Contact Information:

Gavin McPhail

EVP and GM, Fusable Risk Intelligence

gavinmcphail@fusable.com

301-351-8918

Spencer Mitchell

CEO, Truckercloud

spencer@truckercloud.com

770-891-1260

