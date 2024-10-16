Kinkaid Private Care: Confidential Home Detox for Drugs and Alcohol Now Serving Los Angeles

Private Nurses Providing In-Home Medical Detox Services for Chemical Dependency

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Kinkaid Private Care is an outpatient detox service for individuals desiring a safe medical drug or alcohol detox within the comforts of their home. In-home detox Los Angeles features expert medical and emotional support throughout the detox and withdrawal process, substantially minimizing discomfort and stress.





Kinkaid Private Care

Meet Our Team





Founder Jennifer Bembry, R.N. states, "Kinkaid Private Care is a leader in providing specialty detoxes from drugs or alcohol in which an individual experiences little to no discomfort with our custom protocols." By offering customized concierge services, such as holistic therapies, in-home vivitrol injections, IV NAD Therapy, therapy and psychiatry, and sober companions. This type of personalized withdrawal management at home greatly increases the chances of achieving detox success.

"Kinkaid Private Care specializes in addiction medicine, working alongside a double-board-certified physician with over 30 years experience in both addiction medicine and internal medicine," states Bembry. While Kinkaid Private Care provides home detox for patients in Los Angeles, it also offers in-home detox services up and down the state of California, as well as in Las Vegas, NV, and Santa Fe, NM.

Jennifer Bembry is a home detox nurse in Los Angeles with 25 years of nursing experience. She oversees every detox for Kinkaid Private Care, ensuring that each patient has her personal attention. Kinkaid Private Care provides supervised medical detox support for a wide range of substances, including alcohol, prescription medications such as opioids, benzodiazepines, or stimulants, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and cannabis.

Contact Information

Jennifer Bembry

C.E.O.

jennifer@kinkaidprivatecare.com

866-762-1349

SOURCE: Kinkaid Private Care

View the original press release on newswire.com.