SustainableIT.org Collaborates with Deloitte to Elevate Enterprise Technology's Role in Global Sustainability

SustainableIT.org, a pioneering non-profit organization committed to advancing global sustainability through technology leadership and leverage, today announced a strategic agreement with Deloitte to educate and equip business technology leaders to transform their enterprises into environmentally and socially sustainable operations. This marks a significant milestone for SustainableIT.org as Deloitte becomes one of the first professional services organizations for SustainableIT.org to collaborate with on resources and programs tailored to information technology professionals and the use of technology in driving business sustainability.

Key aspects of the collaboration include:

Testing and applying SustainableIT.org's standard metrics taxonomy both internally and in Deloitte's IT sustainability consulting.

Co-developing research to assess and compare sustainability maturity levels in IT organizations, leveraging SustainableIT.org's standards taxonomy.

Co-producing virtual education programs and live seminars on topics including sustainable AI deployment, the business case for sustainability investment, and regulatory reporting.

Co-hosting in-person educational and IT professional community programs at global sustainability events including UN Climate Week in New York.

Deloitte also supports and guides SustainableIT.org's mission through the SustainableIT.org board of directors membership of Suda Suvarna, Deloitte global chief digital solutions officer. One of the board's first directives for SustainableIT.org was the development of a set of consistent, IT-tailored metrics for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability, which IT leaders globally are using to set targets, baseline, track, and report progress on enterprise technology's energy consumption and emissions, tech lifecycle circularity, and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence, among other sustainability goals.

John Peto, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and sustainability offerings leader at Deloitte, stated, "Collaborating with SustainableIT.org represents a crucial step forward in our shared dedication to implementing sustainable IT practices that benefit our clients. This collaboration will help our clients deploy a standard framework to measure, monitor and enhance sustainability maturity within a global community of IT and sustainability leaders. This community will also allow them to address key and complex issues within the IT-owned sustainability agenda."

Shay Eliaz, principal and leader of Deloitte Consulting LLP's Sustainability Strategy & Transformation practice, shared, "By joining efforts with SustainableIT.org, we will be able to redefine how enterprises approach sustainability. We are not only setting a new standard for IT sustainability but also empowering technology leaders to drive meaningful change within their organizations. Both Deloitte and SustainableIT.org recognize the critical role that technology plays in driving sustainable transformation and we are aiming to set new standards for IT sustainability and inspire meaningful change across industries."

Josh Harbert, president of SustainableIT.org, noted that "Deloitte's collaboration validates our mission and goal to unite technology practitioners and providers to accelerate sustainability progress globally. Their joint efforts with us on research, tool development, and educational initiatives significantly elevates our scope and reach, which is essential for driving change at scale."

SustainableIT.org and Deloitte are collaborating on a multiphase research program to assess the maturity level of 11 key IT capabilities for driving enterprise sustainability. The results will benchmark capabilities for participants, identify strengths and gaps, and explore factors correlating with maturity. Results will be unveiled at SustainableIT.org's Impact Awards and Symposium in Austin, Texas, October 15-16. The next phase of the project will detail the key performance indicators for assessing and measuring progress in sustainability maturity and impact.

Rick Pastore, research principal at SustainableIT.org, noted, "I have appreciated the opportunity to work shoulder-to-shoulder with Deloitte's smart, experienced, and committed team members with industry expertise over the past several months, and look forward to releasing new resources for the IT community."

SustainableIT.org and Deloitte are both committed to the sustainability of the planet, people, and progress, and appreciate the invaluable role technology plays in its achievement. By blending the experience of a global consulting organization with the dedication and passion of a global community of IT practitioners, this collaboration will amplify and accelerate technology's impact for the future.

For more information about this collaboration or to get involved, please contact Rick Pastore , research principal at SustainableIT.org.

About SustainableIT.org

SustainableIT.org ?is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing global sustainability through technology leadership. Our mission is to define sustainable transformation programs by industry, author best practices and frameworks, set standards and certifications, provide education and training, and raise awareness for environmental and societal programs that make our organizations and the world sustainable for generations to come.? Delphix by Perforce ?is the founding member, technical advisor, and primary underwriter of SustainableIT.org. For media inquiries, please contact Nina Pfister of MAG PR at nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

SOURCE: SustainableIT.org

