Corcoran Reverie Shatters Records With Landmark Sale at 285 N. Somerset Street, Alys Beach, Florida

Hilary & Jacob, Alongside Colgan, Simon, and Wright - Both Leading Teams With Corcoran Reverie - Secured the Highest-Priced Sale on Alys Beach's North Side, Redefining the Standard for Coastal Luxury

ALYS BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Corcoran Reverie proudly announces the record-breaking sale of 285 N. Somerset Street, setting a new precedent for real estate on Alys Beach's north side. Orchestrated by the Hilary & Jacob team and the Colgan, Simon, and Wright team, this exceptional transaction highlights Corcoran Reverie's unmatched expertise in high-end real estate along Scenic Highway 30A.

285 N. Somerset Street, Inlet Beach, FL 32461

Positioned as a true architectural masterpiece, 285 N. Somerset Street spans over 5,000 square feet and seamlessly blends Greek-inspired design with modern elegance. The home's thoughtfully curated finishes, sprawling living spaces, and expansive courtyard - anchored by one of the largest private pools in Alys Beach - create a unique opportunity for luxury living in this prestigious community.

"It has been an absolute privilege to represent such an extraordinary property," said Lesly Simon, founder of Colgan Simon Wright, a leading team at Corcoran Reverie. "The home's seamless blend of timeless craftsmanship, artistic elegance, and thoughtfully designed spaces embodies the unique spirit of Alys Beach. Surrounded by the community's stunning natural beauty and architectural charm, this residence is a true reflection of what makes Alys Beach such an exceptional place to call home."

"This sale represents more than just a transaction - it highlights the growing demand for homes that combine luxury and privacy in this sought-after community," said Jacob Watkins of the award-winning Hilary & Jacob team. "Our teams worked closely with the seller to ensure a seamless experience, and we are excited to see Alys Beach continue to attract discerning buyers seeking the pinnacle of coastal luxury."

Designed by renowned SHM Architects, with interiors by Avrea and Company, the property reflects the height of elegance, with features such as soaring pecky cypress ceilings, Venetian plaster walls, and a fully equipped wet bar adorned with custom Zellige tilework. The gourmet kitchen, with custom cabinetry and an imported Officine Gullo range, sets the stage for entertaining while the spacious first-floor master suite provides a private retreat with heated marble floors and a steam-generating wet room.

"Alys Beach is synonymous with luxury and this sale showcases the community's continued allure for high-end buyers," added Hilary Farnum-Fasth of the top-ranked Hilary & Jacob team. "This record-breaking sale demonstrates our team's unmatched ability to deliver extraordinary results in the luxury market. The expertise and dedication of our team are a testament to the strength of our brokerage and our commitment to providing exceptional service."

Alys Beach is renowned for its pristine white-washed architecture and world-class amenities, including the iconic Caliza Pool, Zuma Wellness Center, a 22-acre nature preserve, and an exclusive beach club. Residents of Alys Beach also enjoy a vibrant town center with boutique shopping, fine dining, and easy access to the turquoise waters and sugar-white sand beaches of the Emerald Coast.

The record-setting sale of 285 N. Somerset Street solidifies Corcoran Reverie's position as a leader in luxury real estate along Scenic Highway 30A, providing clients with unparalleled service and market expertise.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City - is a locally owned high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 200+ agent team led by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins and offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Corcoran Reverie was ranked #1 office ranking in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume of over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate and $1.12 billion in 2021. Throughout the entire network, Corcoran is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide.

