Creator Guide and AI Usage Survey by The Influencer Marketing Factory

The creator economy has evolved from a passing trend into a digital revolution, reshaping how we interact with content. Today, more than 26% of U.S. adults identify as content creators, with 64% open to brand partnerships. What started as a niche market has now grown into a major industry that touches nearly every aspect of our digital lives. As creators increasingly adopt entrepreneurial roles, they face numerous challenges-monetizing content, managing brand deals, building a community, ensuring security, and finding the right tools to grow.





The Ultimate Creator Guide

To help creators navigate these complexities, The Ultimate Creator Guide brings together expert insights from industry leaders like Tyler Chou, Founder & CEO of Tyler Chou Law for Creators; Brooke Berry, Head of Creator Development at Snapchat; and Daniel Markovits, Creator & Community Manager at LinkedIn. Their contributions offer valuable perspectives on how to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape.

At The Influencer Marketing Factory, we've seen these challenges firsthand, which inspired us to create The Ultimate Creator Guide-a comprehensive resource packed with expert advice, tips, and best practices for creators at every stage of their journey. Whether you're just beginning to monetize your content or looking to expand your brand globally, this guide offers the strategies you need to succeed.

In addition, The Influencer Marketing Factory conducted a survey on AI's impact on the creator economy, highlighting how AI-powered tools are transforming content production and audience engagement. From automating tasks to generating ideas, AI allows creators to scale their work-whether it's writing or video editing-while focusing on innovation and creativity.

To better understand this shift, The Influencer Marketing Factory surveyed 400 US-based creators, aged 18 to 65, exploring their use of AI tools, trust in these technologies, and how AI is shaping their creativity and platform preferences.

After analyzing its results, The Influencer Marketing Factory narrowed down four main findings. Which include:

74.1% of surveyed creators are enthusiastic about integrating AI into their content creation process. Chat GPT is the most utilized AI tool by creators for content creation at 33.4%, followed by Google Gemini at 19%. The top areas where creators use AI include generating ideas (15.7%), editing content (13.2%), researching topics (11.2%), and graphic design (10.2%). This shows AI's versatility in supporting different aspects of content creation. The top benefits experienced by creators using AI tools include enhanced creativity (16.5%), better content quality (14.6%), increased speed (13.2%), and improved accuracy (12.3%). Only a small percentage (1.1%) reported seeing no benefit from AI use.

Learn more about our findings in our Creator Guide and gain more insights: Download The Creator Guide (40+ Pages) for free and check out the infographic.

