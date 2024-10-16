Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D3L6 | ISIN: US6097861081 | Ticker-Symbol: J7J
Frankfurt
16.10.24
08:00 Uhr
1,910 Euro
-0,040
-2,05 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MONOGRAM TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONOGRAM TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1202,24019:33
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 18:14 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Monogram Technologies Inc.: Monogram Technologies to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference on Wednesday October 30, 2024

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) ("Monogram" or the "Company"), an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery, will attend the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA October 29 - 30, 2024.

Monogram Chief Financial Officer Noel Knape will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss the Company's novel mBôs precision robotic surgical system. Monogram's mBôs precision robotic surgical system is designed to autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of its FDA-cleared mPress press-fit implants with the goal of achieving better total knee replacement patient outcomes. Mr. Knape will also host a presentation which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast registration link below and will also be available on the Monogram investor relations website at ir.monogramorthopedics.com.

LD Micro Main Event XVII
Date: October 29 - 30, 2024
Location: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, Los Angeles, CA
Presentation Time: Wednesday October 30, 2024, at 12:30 pm PT/3:30 pm ET in Track 2
Webcast Registration: https://me24.sequireevents.com/
Speaker: CFO Noel Knape
Format: In-person 1x1's and Presentations
Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Monogram Technologies management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to MGRM@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

For more information about Monogram Technologies, please visit ir.monogramorthopedics.com.

About Monogram Technologies Inc.

Monogram Technologies (NASDAQ:MGRM) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health, with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery. The Company is developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by combining 3D printing, advanced machine vision, AI and next-generation robotics.

Monograms mBôs precision robotic surgical system is designed to autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of its FDA-cleared mPress press-fit implants. The goal is well balanced better-fitting bone sparing knee replacements. The Company initially intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Other clinical and commercial applications for the mBôs with mVision navigation are also being explored.

Monogram has obtained FDA clearance for mPress implants and applied for 510(k) clearance for its robotic products. The Company is required to obtain FDA clearance before it can market its products. Monogram cannot estimate the timing or assure the ability to obtain such clearances.

The Company believes that its mBôs precision robotic surgical assistants, which combine AI and novel navigation methods (mVision), will enable more personalized knee implants for patients, resulting in well balanced better-fitting knee replacements with bone sparing implants. Monogram anticipates that there may be other clinical and commercial applications for its navigated mBôs precision robot and mVision navigation.

To learn more, visit monogramtechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company's statement regarding the Company's proposed use of net proceeds is a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ North America
Direct: 949-491-8235
MGRM@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Monogram Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.