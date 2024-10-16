Monogram Technologies Inc.: Monogram Technologies to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference on Wednesday October 30, 2024

Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) ("Monogram" or the "Company"), an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery, will attend the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA October 29 - 30, 2024.

Monogram Chief Financial Officer Noel Knape will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss the Company's novel mBôs precision robotic surgical system. Monogram's mBôs precision robotic surgical system is designed to autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of its FDA-cleared mPress press-fit implants with the goal of achieving better total knee replacement patient outcomes. Mr. Knape will also host a presentation which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast registration link below and will also be available on the Monogram investor relations website at ir.monogramorthopedics.com.

LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: October 29 - 30, 2024

Location: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Time: Wednesday October 30, 2024, at 12:30 pm PT/3:30 pm ET in Track 2

Webcast Registration: https://me24.sequireevents.com/

Speaker: CFO Noel Knape

Format: In-person 1x1's and Presentations

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Monogram Technologies management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to MGRM@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

For more information about Monogram Technologies, please visit ir.monogramorthopedics.com.

About Monogram Technologies Inc.

Monogram Technologies (NASDAQ:MGRM) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health, with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery. The Company is developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by combining 3D printing, advanced machine vision, AI and next-generation robotics.

Monograms mBôs precision robotic surgical system is designed to autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of its FDA-cleared mPress press-fit implants. The goal is well balanced better-fitting bone sparing knee replacements. The Company initially intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Other clinical and commercial applications for the mBôs with mVision navigation are also being explored.

Monogram has obtained FDA clearance for mPress implants and applied for 510(k) clearance for its robotic products. The Company is required to obtain FDA clearance before it can market its products. Monogram cannot estimate the timing or assure the ability to obtain such clearances.

The Company believes that its mBôs precision robotic surgical assistants, which combine AI and novel navigation methods (mVision), will enable more personalized knee implants for patients, resulting in well balanced better-fitting knee replacements with bone sparing implants. Monogram anticipates that there may be other clinical and commercial applications for its navigated mBôs precision robot and mVision navigation.

To learn more, visit monogramtechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company's statement regarding the Company's proposed use of net proceeds is a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

MGRM@mzgroup.us

