Hydrosat Secures $1.9 Million Contract from the US Air Force to Enhance Thermal Imagery for National Defense

Innovative Thermal Data Solutions to Revolutionize Weather Modeling and Strengthen Air Force and Space Force Operations

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Hydrosat, the climate tech company leveraging thermal imagery to measure water stress in agriculture and mitigate the effects of climate change, announces it has been selected by the US Air Force for a $1.9 million contract to provide Hydrosat's thermal satellite data to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). Under this contract, Hydrosat will provide innovative cloud and weather prediction capabilities based on its thermal satellite data that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"Hydrosat is honored to deepen our long-standing partnership with the US Air Force through this contract and excited to deliver the US Air Force thermal satellite data from our VanZyl satellites for the first time," said Pieter Fossel, CEO and cofounder of Hydrosat. "This award is significant not only because it is to provide thermal data from our satellites but also because it is Hydrosat's first contract for weather and marks the opening of a new market for the company."

This significant achievement underscores the potential of Hydrosat's industry-leading thermal data and its crucial role in enhancing cloud and weather prediction models for the Department of Defense. By integrating its cloud top temperature data into current models, Hydrosat will improve weather modeling capabilities, providing unparalleled decision-making superiority and full-spectrum awareness for the Air Force and Space Force. This capability will enhance operations planning critical to the execution of the National Defense Strategy.

The new contract is Hydrosat's 5th contract with the United States Air Force, and its largest US Air Force Contract to date. Hydrosat also holds a contract to supply satellite data to the National Reconnaissance Office announced in December of 2023.

The contract is part of the AFWERX Tactical Finance program, known as TACFI. The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded.

(Mandatory disclaimer) "The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government."

About Hydrosat

Hydrosat is the climate tech company leveraging thermal imagery to measure water stress in agriculture and help mitigate the effects of climate change. Hydrosat currently monitors millions of acres across customers such as NOAA, NRO, SupPlant, and Nutradrip, who trust the company's high-resolution, timely satellite thermal imagery to deliver advanced analytics that convey precise crop yield forecasts and improved irrigation tools to financial and agribusiness customers around the globe.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

Company Press Contact:

Idris Habbassi

Director of Marketing

ihabbassi@hydrosat.com

Escalate PR

hydrosat@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Hydrosat

View the original press release on accesswire.com