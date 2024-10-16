CanDeal DNA Expands Their Revelate Powered Data Marketplace

Revelate Enhances CanDeal DNA's Data Marketplace with Additional Features That Will Benefit Major Canadian Banks

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Revelate, the global leader in external and internal data marketplace platforms for secure data sharing, announced today that CanDeal Data & Analytics (DNA), the leading source for Canadian fixed income pricing, analytics and security master data, is expanding the functionalities of its Revelate powered data platform. This expansion introduces new external-facing data marketplace features. The newly implemented features on the Revelate platform provide CanDeal stakeholders with enhanced data access and data-sharing capabilities.

CanDeal DNA already delivers the most accurate dealer-sourced pricing to help participants better monitor, understand and manage their market exposure.

Marc-André Hétu, Co-Founder and General Manager of Revelate, said:

"We are thrilled to support CanDeal DNA in enhancing their data marketplace with new external-facing features that bring greater value to all their stakeholders. By leveraging Revelate's secure and scalable platform, CanDeal DNA's partners and clients will have access to more robust data-sharing capabilities, driving efficiency and innovation in the Canadian financial market."

"Revelate is a long-term partner of CanDeal DNA providing platform services and capabilities in support of CanDeal DNA pricing and other products," said Andre Craig, President, CanDeal DNA. "These newly released features enhance access to our data services."

About CanDeal Group

CanDeal Group is a leading provider of an electronic marketplace and data services for Canadian dollar debt securities and derivatives. CanDeal Markets provides access to a deep pool of liquidity for Canadian government, agency, provincial and corporate bonds, as well as money market instruments and interest rate swaps. CanDeal DNA delivers the most comprehensive and accurate dealer-sourced OTC content for pricing, analytics and reference data to industry market participants, vendor channels and solution providers. CanDeal Benchmark Administration Services is an independent business unit that administers Term CORRA, Canada's new benchmark rate. CanDeal Solutions delivers mutualized services, including the development of a centralized KYC utility for the Canadian market.

CanDeal's stakeholders include BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., and TSX Inc.

For more information, please exploret heir website or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Revelate

Revelate is the leading global provider of data marketplace platforms for secure and agnostic internal and external data sharing, as well as externally facing data stores. Revelate addresses the global challenge of managing massive amounts of accumulated data - which is often scattered, unstandardized, and difficult to access. This disorganization leads to lost productivity, missed insights, and unseen revenue opportunities. Revelate's solutions provide a fully automated, sovereign cloud-based platform that enables any firm to easily distribute their data.

Supported by leading investors such as Illuminate Financial, Anges Quebec, Anges Quebec Capital, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Investissement Québec, CME Ventures, and Databricks Ventures, Revelate's talented team of software engineers, product specialists, customer success experts, and sales and marketing professionals are dedicated to solving data management challenges across all industry sectors.

For more information, please explore our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

