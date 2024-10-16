Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC Expands Mid-Am Platform with Investment in R.W. Mead & Sons, Inc.

Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC ("Craft Work"), a strategic investor exclusively focused on specialty contracting firms, is pleased to announce the completion of a control investment in R.W. Mead & Sons, Inc. ("R.W. Mead") through its Midwestern-focused union platform, Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC ("Mid-Am"). R.W. Mead will remain under its current name and be helmed by Paul Pelc as President and Akhil Bhatt as Vice President. Mr. Pelc and Mr. Bhatt have served the company for over 17 years and 39 years, respectively.

Headquartered in Fraser, Michigan, R.W. Mead's roots go back to 1976 when it was founded by Robert Mead. Today, R.W. Mead is known for its premium service in providing a full suite of mechanical contracting services, including on-site service, retrofit, and new construction. Its high-quality industrial, institutional, and commercial customer base includes the University of Michigan, Turner Construction, Jonna Construction, Sachse Construction, The Christman Company, and many more.

"Over the last 15 years, we have worked to make R.W. Mead a leading contractor in the Detroit and Ann Arbor markets. Craft Work's own strong culture is well aligned with ours and they understand the value Paul, Akhil, and the rest of our dedicated team bring to the company. Craft Work recognizes that it is our skilled employees that make R.W. Mead the preferred mechanical contractor in the region," said Mr. Mead. "I am confident Craft Work and their Mid-Am team's deep understanding of our service markets and the keys to successful growth will help R.W. Mead further prosper as a premier mechanical contractor in the markets we serve," added Mr. Mead.

"R.W. Mead is a company with a great culture, talented management team and a highly skilled, dedicated union workforce. We are extremely happy to add R.W. Mead to our Mid-Am platform through this investment and look forward to supporting the future growth of the company," said David Orinski, Senior Vice President of Craft Work.

"The Mid-Am team is extremely excited to work with R.W. Mead's leadership as we grow their market presence throughout Southeast Michigan. Their excellent reputation as a premier HVAC contractor in the Detroit metropolitan market positions R.W. Mead for geographical expansion to better serve its customers' needs. Through the execution of the acquisition, we are honored to promote Paul Pelc to President and Akhil Bhatt to Vice President of R.W. Mead. Paul and Akhil are respected leaders throughout the industry. The future is bright under their leadership," said Robert Krueger, CEO of Mid-Am Building Solutions.

Financing provided by Fifth Third Bank, and surety support provided by American Global. Barnes & Thornburg LLP advised Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC, and Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC.

About Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC

Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC is managed by Craft Work Capital, LLC and is focused on making strategic investments in and helping to grow specialty contracting firms. Craft Work Capital, LLC is led by Jeremy McGuire and David Orinski, who together have more than 40 years of combined strategic, transactional, and financing experience. Their industry experience and track record of success provide insight as to what makes these businesses tick and how to create value. For more information on Craft Work Capital, LLC, please visit http://www.craftworkcap.com.

About Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC

Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC is a best-in-class solutions provider of HVAC, mechanical, plumbing and electrical services serving high-growth, critical end markets. Mid-Am offers a full lifecycle approach by delivering construction, retrofit, service, and preventive maintenance solutions that allow our clients to get the most out of their facilities. We believe our people are our most important resource. Being entrepreneurial, innovative, and customer-centric is a core part of our culture and allows our teams to grow with our business and serve our clients with quality, pride, and respect. For more information, please visit https://www.mid-ambuildingsolutions.com.

About R.W. Mead & Sons, Inc.

Tracing its roots back to 1976, R.W. Mead is a leading provider of HVAC services, primarily serving the highly attractive Industrial, Institutional, and Commercial markets in Ann Arbor, MI and the surrounding areas. R.W. Mead provides expertise and quality service in all areas of mechanical contracting.

Media Contact

David Orinski

Craft Work Capital

david.orinski@craftworkcap.com

(908) 596-0522

SOURCE: Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com