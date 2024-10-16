Anzeige
Adcore Inc.: Adcore Named Finalist for Microsoft Channel Partner of the Year & Client Partnership of the Year for EMEA Region

For Demonstrated Excellence in Partnership with Microsoft Advertising Across the Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), is delighted to announce that it has been named finalist for Client Partnership of the Year and Channel Partner of the Year by Microsoft Advertising.

The Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards recognize Microsoft Advertising's Partners that demonstrate incredible work being done across the board. The nomination acknowledges Adcore has gone above and beyond driving success for their clients.

Omri Brill, Adcore's Founder and CEO, stated, "We are honored to be nominated once again as a finalist for the Microsoft Advertising EMEA Channel Partner of the Year award, following our achievements as Microsoft Advertising Global Channel Partner and EMEA Channel Partner in 2023. This year, we're also thrilled to be recognized as a finalist for the Microsoft Advertising EMEA Client Partnership of the Year.

These nominations reflect the power of our Marketing Cloud technology, enabling us to deliver innovative, data-driven campaigns with global precision. Our ability to leverage our international footprint and drive new customers to Microsoft has been key to our success. This recognition reaffirms the value of our strong partnership with Microsoft Advertising."

Mr. Brill continued, "We remain committed to pioneering in the digital marketing realm, further strengthening our partnership with Microsoft Advertising and delivering unparalleled marketing solutions to our clients. This award serves as motivation to continue our journey in shaping the future of digital marketing."

Nigel Leggatt, Director of Partner Sales - EMEA at Microsoft Advertising added, "I'm thrilled with the ongoing success and strength of our partnership with Adcore. Their continued international growth and diverse clientele across various industries have significantly benefited from the integration of Microsoft Advertising products into Adcore's Marketing Cloud solutions. The synergy between our companies has been a major driver, generating substantial value. Adcore has become a vital partner, and we're excited about the potential our continued collaboration holds."

For more information about the Microsoft awards and finalist, please visit: https://about.ads.microsoft.com/en/blog/post/september-2024/2024-partner-awards-emea-finalists-announced

ABOUT ADCORE
Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:
ADCORE INC.
https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Nick Campbell, CFA

Martijn van den Bemd

Investor Relations Europe

Investor Relations

Chief Partnerships Officer

Dr. Eva Reuter

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations

Telephone: 905-630-0148

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Telephone: +49 (0) 69 1532 5857

Email: nickc@adcore.com

Email: martijn@adcore.com

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
