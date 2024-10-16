MASS Group Integrates Power BI Into MES System for Real-Time Data Insights

MASS Group's Latest Integration With Microsoft Power BI Enables Customers to Maximize Their Data, Make Smarter Decisions and Improve Their Overall Efficiency

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / MASS Group, a leader in Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solutions, and Microsoft Power BI are driving greater efficiency and performance in manufacturing operations.





MASS Group is proud to announce the integration of Microsoft Power BI into its MES platform. This powerful new capability gives manufacturers seamless, real-time data analytics, customized dashboards, and actionable insights to streamline operations and increase efficiency.

By visualizing the real-time data collected by our MES, manufacturers can quickly identify trends, spot bottlenecks, and optimize their processes. Custom dashboards can be tailored for every role on the shop floor, turning raw data into actionable insights that improve performance, reduce downtime, and save costs.

"With Power BI, our Traceability Made Easy (TME®) customers can easily visualize production trends and gain deeper insights into our operations. They're able to use their operational data in entirely new ways. We're helping them make faster, smarter decisions," states Chris Picket, CEO of MASS Group.

Highlights of the integration include:

Instant Insights with at-a-glance visuals that transform manufacturing data into actionable insights

Set Up in Minutes with pre-defined data integrations that move factories from reactive to proactive decision-making without costly downtime

Real-Time Decisions with data that's always accessible and up to date with some of the highest security measures in the industry

Exponential Value with the ability to scale across teams and tailor reports and visualizations for every stakeholder

But this integration is about more than just improving efficiency - it's about preparing manufacturers for the future and Industry 4.0. With real-time analytics and smart automation, manufacturers can begin to overcome the complexities of modern manufacturing.

Paul Vassallo, CTO of MASS Group, emphasizes, "The ability to access real-time data across manufacturing lines will transform the way companies make decisions and improve their overall efficiency. By incorporating Power BI's advanced analytics and real-time reporting capabilities into our MES platform, we're enabling our customers to unlock the full potential of their data and drive smarter, more efficient processes."

To learn more about how MASS Group and Microsoft Power BI are supporting manufacturers, read our blog post Unlocking Manufacturing Potential with MES + Power BI Integration or schedule a demo to see how MASS Group can bring real-time insights to your factory.

About MASS Group

MASS Group is a pioneering SaaS-based software company committed to revolutionizing asset, equipment, and inventory management across industries. With its flagship product Traceability Made Easy (TME®), MASS Group empowers organizations to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and ensure compliance in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Learn more by visiting us at www.massgroup.com or schedule a demo with us to understand how we can improve your operations.

Contact Information

Julian Pascual

Marketing Director

jpascual@massgroup.com

SOURCE: MASS Group

