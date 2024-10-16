Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 octobre/October 2024) - The common shares of Formation Metals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Formation Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. It owns the Nicobat Property, a nickel copper cobalt project in Ontario, Canada.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Formation Metals Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Formation Metals Inc. est une société d'exploration minière axée sur l'acquisition et l'exploration d'actifs miniers. Elle est propriétaire de la propriété Nicobat, un projet de nickel-cuivre-cobalt en Ontario, au Canada.

Issuer/Émetteur: Formation Metals Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): FOMO Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 28 480 474 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 19 000 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 34638F 10 5 ISIN: CA 34638F 10 5 3 Boardlot/Quotité: 1000 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: le 18 OCT 2024 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 mars/March Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)