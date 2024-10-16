Anzeige
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

For immediate release

16 October 2024

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 167,502 of its own shares ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 844.89 pence per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 58,860,178; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 166,131,125.

The figure of 166,131,125 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 8732


