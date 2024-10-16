Anzeige
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: A1J1MD | ISIN: FR0011289040
Frankfurt
16.10.24
08:04 Uhr
53,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,93 %
Actusnews Wire
16.10.2024 18:23 Uhr
50 Leser
FAVORABLE OPINION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE PROPOSED SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR SQLI SHARES

Paris - 16 October 2024. SQLI, a European group dedicated to digital services, announces that its Board of Directors, which met today, has issued a favorable reasoned opinion on the simplified public tender offer (the "Offer") filed on 20 September 2024 by DBAY Advisors, its reference shareholder since 2019, through the intermediary of Synsion BidCo, at a price of €54 per share.

Based in particular on the work and recommendation of the ad hoc committee set up by the Board of Directors and the conclusions of Crowe HAF acting as independent expert, whose report concludes that the terms of the Offer are fair to SQLI's shareholders, SQLI's Board of Directors has unanimously issued a reasoned opinion in favor of the Offer, considering that it is in the interests of SQLI, its shareholders and its employees.

The Board of Directors therefore recommends that SQLI shareholders tender their shares to the Offer.

In this context, SQLI today filed its draft response document (including the reasoned opinion of the Board of Directors and the independent expert's report) with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

In accordance with articles 231-16 and 231-26 of the AMF's general regulations, the main elements of Synsion BidCo's draft offer document and SQLI's draft response document, as well as the terms and conditions for making them available, have been the subject of a press release issued by Synsion BidCo and SQLI respectively.

The draft response document is available on SQLI's websites (www.opas-sqli.com) and the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The Offer, the draft offer document and the draft response document remain subject to review by the AMF, which will assess their compliance with the applicable laws and regulations.

Subject to the notice of compliance issued by the AMF, the Offer is expected to open in November 2024.

All information relating to the proposed simplified tender offer
is available at
www.opas-sqli.com

Receive SQLI financial news free of charge by email by signing on at: www.actusnews.com

About SQLI: Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that supports major international brands in creating value through Digital. Its creative and technical teams are committed to providing customers, consumers, and users with new and engaging experiences based on the best technologies and methodologies, as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop, and deploy strong and effective architectures that improve companies' agility, increase their efficiency, and promote their growth. SQLI's 2,100 employees are spread over 12 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2023, the SQLI group generated revenues of €251m. SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.

https://www.sqli.com

Follow SQLI on LinkedIn

Follow SQLI on Facebook and Twitter

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m5ifYpZolpebm51uYcpsmWGZZmuSyGmWlpOalZadZpica2+TnGuXmJycZnFpl2tv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88269-sqli_cp_avis_savoy_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
