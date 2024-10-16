Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Berlin
16.10.24
08:13 Uhr
1,610 Euro
+0,020
+1,26 %
16.10.2024 18:58 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Oct-2024 / 17:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
16 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on Date 2024: 
Date of purchase:               16 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      21,224 
Highest price paid per share:         143.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          140.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 140.6578p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,973,580 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,973,580) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      140.6578p                    21,224

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
3383               140.50      12:02:52          00305011619TRLO1      XLON 
7701               140.50      12:02:52          00305011620TRLO1      XLON 
994                140.50      12:03:06          00305011626TRLO1      XLON 
1015               140.50      12:03:18          00305011628TRLO1      XLON 
1005               140.50      12:03:29          00305011632TRLO1      XLON 
999                140.50      12:03:42          00305011638TRLO1      XLON 
968                140.50      12:03:55          00305011644TRLO1      XLON 
949                140.50      12:04:20          00305011673TRLO1      XLON 
941                140.50      12:04:44          00305011686TRLO1      XLON 
958                140.50      12:05:05          00305011699TRLO1      XLON 
355                140.50      12:05:28          00305011711TRLO1      XLON 
616                140.50      12:05:28          00305011712TRLO1      XLON 
1340               143.00      12:30:59          00305012552TRLO1      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 353361 
EQS News ID:  2010011 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2010011&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2024 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
