16.10.2024
Garnet Capital Advisors Represents Alternative Investment Manager in Disposition of $14 million MCA Portfolio

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Garnet Capital Advisors, a leading loan sale advisor, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a $14 million MCA portfolio on behalf of a top Alternative Investment Manager.

Garnet created a market for the tail piece of a run-off portfolio, helping the client close out its investment in the MCA company. The portfolio included over 500 accounts which were a mix of performing and non-performing accounts and pooled accordingly. "Garnet marketed the portfolio to both strategic and financial buyers, resulting in a closing of this non-core investment on the timeline and terms desired by the Seller," said Cliff Bargeron, Managing Director of Garnet.

Garnet Capital is a 29-person, New York-based boutique firm focused on loan sale advisory. The firm is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024 and in that time has completed over 1,800 transactions with a UPB of over $144 billion. Garnet's commercial experience includes 160 transactions for approximately $10 billion UPB. During the first half of this year, Garnet completed 110 transactions with a total UPB of $2.5 billion and $1.1 billion invested.

Contact Information

Sherri Feldman
Sales & Marketing Director
sfeldman@garnetcapital.com
914-909-1000

SOURCE: Garnet Capital Advisors

