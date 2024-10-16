Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 19:02 Uhr
101 Leser
Creative Market: Fontspring Introduces Team Shops: A Tailored Font Shopping Experience for High-Output Creative Teams

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Fontspring, a leading provider of professional-grade fonts and a sibling brand to Creative Market, the world's largest font marketplace, today announced the launch of Team Shops. This innovative offering provides companies with customized font storefronts, equipped with tailored licenses and payment methods to streamline the purchasing process for creative teams.

Fontspring Announces Team Shops

Fontspring Announces Team Shops
A Tailored Font Shopping Experience for High-Output Creative Teams



Enhancing Creative Workflow with Team Shops

Fontspring's Team Shops revolutionize how high-output creative teams access and use fonts, offering a customized selection tailored to each company's needs. These dedicated storefronts allow teams to purchase fonts as needed with pre-negotiated custom licenses, ensuring all fonts meet legal approvals before use. Team Shops transform how companies access fonts, providing a seamless, on-demand shopping experience that is both efficient and legally secure.

Streamlined Purchasing and Legal Assurance

One of the significant advantages of Team Shops is the ability to handle legal approvals efficiently. Companies can negotiate a custom license once, and then all subsequent purchases adhere to this pre-approved framework, eliminating the need for repeated legal scrutiny. Additionally, companies have the option to invoice themselves or preload credits, further simplifying the buying process. Fully-featured trial fonts are also available, allowing teams to thoroughly test fonts before committing to a purchase.

Built for the Needs of Enterprises

Fontspring has tailored its offerings to meet the stringent demands of professional buyers, including those within Fortune 500 companies who are keen to manage liability and ensure brand continuity. With the backing of Creative Market, Fontspring leverages the expertise of industry veterans to offer superior licensing solutions and promote exceptional typefaces.

A Seamless Experience with Creative Market

Fontspring and Creative Market benefit from a network of over 300,000 font styles and the collective knowledge of font industry veterans on both platforms. This relationship enhances Fontspring's capabilities to serve as the preferred destination for discerning enterprises looking for typographic solutions as well as templates, graphics, themes, illustrations, photos, and complementary design assets from Creative Market's vast catalog.

Get Your Own Team Shop

Companies and agencies interested in setting up a Team Shop to accelerate their creative projects with ease and security are encouraged to begin the setup process at fontspring.com/enterprise.

About Fontspring

Fontspring is a premier source for buying and licensing fonts. As a sister brand to Creative Market, Fontspring offers a wide range of typographic products and services designed to meet the needs of creative professionals and enterprises worldwide.

For more information, visit Fontspring.

Contact Information

Laura Busche
press@creativemarket.com

SOURCE: Fontspring

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
