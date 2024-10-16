New Hope Network: Natural Products Expo West Registration Opens, Convening Top Companies Shaping the Future of Natural and Organic

The annual event for the natural and organic products industry opens registration and returns with new show floor hours.

Natural Products Expo West, the unmissable gathering of the natural and organic CPG and retail ecosystem, opens registration and shares the updated show floor schedule for the 2025 edition, returning to the Anaheim Convention Center March 4-7, 2025.

Expo West convenes over 60,000 industry professionals for a week full of connections that empower the future of the natural and organic products industry. The projected growth outlook in 2024 for consumer sales within the estimated $317 billion dollar natural and organics market is 5.1%, according to Nutrition Business Journal's 2023 State of Natural Report. With industry heavyweights such as Stonyfield, Chobani, LaCroix, Eden Foods, Natural Factors and Gaia Herbs already slated to exhibit alongside up-and-coming brands like BOND, TK and BrainJuice, the excitement surrounding the latest products on display at Expo West 2025 is palpable.

New for 2025 is an adjusted show schedule to better fit attendee and exhibitor needs and simplify the product journey.

The Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, the intimate one-day outdoor event that combines the lively, laid-back atmosphere of a farmers market with the business focus of an industry trade show featuring all certified organic products, will take place Tuesday, March 4, the day before the main show floor opens.

The trade show floor will be open to all attendees from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Newly introduced in 2024 and returning in 2025 are buyer-only hours, for retail buyers, hosted buyers, food service buyers and health practitioners, from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

"We are continuously introducing and testing new ideas to improve the attendee experience at our trade shows and conferences," says Danica Cullins, executive vice president of Health and Nutrition for Informa Markets North America. "Following Expo West 2024, we sent out surveys to gauge visitor sentiment and identify areas of improvement. Fresh off the success of the inaugural Newtopia Now event in August, we are launching initiatives that further elevate our events and continue to offer tangible benefits for our visitors."

This year, Expo West education will address the CPG industry's top pain points and opportunities, offering key business insights, industry data, and sessions on responsible innovation, as well as organic and regenerative agriculture. For the first time, attendees can also subscribe to the State of Natural Market Insights with their registration, providing ongoing access to industry updates and data.

"We always strive to deliver high-value content that complements the innovations on the tradeshow floor," says Jessica Rubino, vice president of content, New Hope Network. "This year's programming will help attendees and exhibitors dig into the data and the 'why' behind meaningful trends-including a rise in non-alcoholic beverages, women's health products, conscious beauty and regenerative agriculture-and the 'how' to apply them thoughtfully to your business."

Buyers and members of the media interested in attending Natural Products Expo West 2025 can register at expowest.com.

