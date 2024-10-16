EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Results Forecast
Luxembourg, 16 October 2024 - Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG") raises its full-year 2024 guidance as it expects to exceed the Adjusted EBITDA guidance set in March. This positive outlook is primarily driven by operational efficiency efforts which have improved overall performance amid better consumer demand trends. The expansion of Gross Margin, combined with ongoing cost discipline, has resulted in a significant increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter.
