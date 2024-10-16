Everen Specialty Limited announced today that Jerry Rivers, Senior Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer, will retire on March 31, 2025.

John Talarico, Everen Specialty's Chair, stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team, and all of Everen Specialty's employees, I want to thank Jerry for his dedicated service over the past 19 years."

Robert Foskey, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "Since Jerry joined the organization in 2005, Everen Specialty and its leadership team have successfully executed numerous strategic initiatives, realigning the business for continued growth. During his tenure, and throughout market fluctuations, Jerry has been a steady leader for the Specialty team. I am pleased to announce that Jane Peterson will be joining Everen Specialty as an external consultant and Chief Underwriting Officer over the next few months to assist the leadership team as we chart our course forward. I look forward to collaborating with Jane and the leadership team on our future plans."

Mr. Rivers expressed his gratitude, stating, "I want to thank the Board for their confidence and support throughout my tenure. It has been a pleasure to work with an amazing team at Everen Specialty as well as valued clients and industry partners over the past 19 years."

About Everen Specialty:

Everen Specialty is an industry owned commercial (re)insurer offering property and casualty insurance and reinsurance for members and non-members. Everen Specialty also have a subsidiary, OCIL Specialty, Ltd (OSL), writing U.S. surplus lines business through OSL Insurance Services (OISI), a managing general agent based in Houston, Texas.

