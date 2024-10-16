Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
Feed the Children Celebrates World Food Day

Nonprofit believes everyone has a right to foods for a better life and a better future

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Everyone can agree that healthy, nutritious food is vital for good health. In fact, this resource is defined as the third most basic human need after air and water. Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger, is expanding efforts to provide children and their families access to safe, healthy food. This work happens across the U.S. and in eight countries around the world, including El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Malawi, the Philippines, Tanzania and Uganda.

Frasiko Kamchuwa, his wife Felita and their children

The nonprofit believes that everyone deserves access to adequate food. Fundamental rights like access to food, life, liberty, work, and education are also recognized by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Internationally, Feed the Children provides food, resources and education through their Child-Focused Community Development (CFCD) program.

For families like Frasiko Kamchuwa, his wife Felita, and their four children whose ages range from 6 months to 10 years old -Takwonda, Malaki, Martha and Yamikani - this program proved to be life-changing.

The family lives in Chilenga village, in the rural heartlands of Malawi, where over one-third of households are below the poverty line. The family's primary source of food was their maize crop, but it was not sufficient to meet the family's nutritional needs.

"We used to go to school on an empty stomach. When we came back, sometimes we also would find no food and go to sleep hungry," said Takonda.

Through Feed the Children's Child-Focused Community Development (CFCD) program the family received vegetable seedlings, fruit trees and training on how to maximize the yields of their new garden. This comprehensive support not only addressed the family's immediate nutritional needs but also laid the foundation for long-term stability.

The impact was immediate. The family's diet diversified, and they started enjoying nutrient-rich vegetables like Bonongwe and Mpiru.

Their new garden didn't just improve their diet-it opened new financial opportunities for the family. Frasiko began selling bananas and orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, using the money to buy school supplies for his children and any other food they couldn't grow themselves.

The CFCD program not only had a significant impact on the Kamchuwa family, but also had far-reaching effects throughout the community. According to an official from Malawi's Ministry of Agriculture, the intervention significantly improved the community's economic outlook.

"Now, my family and I can enjoy three meals a day, and our health has greatly improved," Frasiko said.

In the U.S., Feed the Children has expanded programs including Food & Essential Hubs, Resource Rallies and recently opened their first Partner Market to increase access to shelf-stable food and other resources.

For moms like Sabina, the items she received at a Feed the Children event helped provide her three children with a sense of normalcy.

"You can look like you're fine. You don't look like you don't have money. Appearances are a lie," she said. "And you're still willing to help me without knowing my real struggles. For the kids to still have what they need, I have an immense appreciation, because I don't know how we would have survived."

Sabina said she received cartons of shelf-stable milk, peanut butter, tomato sauce and spaghetti.

"My kids were so happy just to have the noodles and sauce and to be able to have dinner at home," she said.

In the U.S. and around the world, Feed the Children distributed approximately 94.3 million pounds of food and essentials valued at approximately $399 million in fiscal year 2023. Through its partnerships and programs, the nonprofit's outreach to children and their families benefited approximately 15 million people globally.

"Feed the Children is taking action to ensure our neighbors aren't forgotten. We understand that many families are facing challenges, and we are working diligently with our corporate and community partners to ensure that as needs rise, children and their families continue to receive the food and supplies they need," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO.

For more information on how you can help support Feed the Children's World Food Day efforts, visit feedthechildren.org. Each dollar given delivers much-needed food and programs to families in the U.S. and around the world.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.?

Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.

For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right.?Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org

For more information, please contact:

Contact Information

Carrie Snodgrass
Sr. Communications & PR Manager
carrie.snodgrass@feedthechildren.org
(405) 213-9757

SOURCE: Feed the Children



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
