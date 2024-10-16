Landon Hail Press: Debut Memoir by Visually Impaired Author, Jamie Roth, Makes Bestseller: 'I Lost One Vision, But Gained Another'

With the new year quickly approaching, the opportunity for a new age approach to reflection emerges: what would remain important if your existence as you know it is forever changed in ways you never could have imagined?

This is the question Jamie Roth asked herself when she woke up one spring morning and had lost sight in her left eye. What ensued was a life-altering few months as her eyesight continued to deteriorate, leading her to make radical changes to her life, relationships, and future plans.

Putting pen to paper, or rather, voice to dictation tools, Roth embraced the challenge of telling her story in the breathtaking and now bestselling memoir, Should've Seen That Coming . Telling the story of Roth's life with humor, vulnerability, and a vibrant inner voice, Should've Seen That Coming taps into the mystical experience of losing one perspective, but gaining another.

Should've Seen That Coming, which was released to the public on Monday, October 12th, was listed as a bestseller on Amazon in the following categories:Women's Personal Spiritual Growth, Family & Personal Growth, and New Age Self-Help. Book cover by Rich Johnson of Spectacle Photography . Writing and publishing support by Paige Killian of Landon Hail Press .

In her debut book, Roth shares how she navigated the challenging path created by her unexpected circumstances. From Western medicine, medical doctors, and hospitals, to Eastern medicine practices and metaphysical approaches, Jamie shares how each of these encounters merged into a great healing experience for her body and soul.

While Roth has not regained her vision, she has found a new way of life that lends itself to introspection, and truly seeing herself and others as never before. Should've Seen That Coming is not just a deeply moving story about playing the cards we've been dealt, but also a perspective shifting narrative about how to trust the process and find traces of joy along a path that we may not see laid out before us.

"There is something very true about the saying, 'the eyes are the windows to the soul,'" says Roth, "In the blink of an eye, my vision as I knew it was altered forever, and my mind, ego, and spirit had to learn to work together to help me heal, as well as to see my path ahead with a severe visual impairment."

Best selling author, podcast host, and visually impaired woman, Jamie Roth . Photo by Morgan Goyette.

In her fifties, Roth's calling came into focus at the same time she and her family noticed distressing signs of vision loss. What ensued over the following months was just not just profound medical exploration, but also deep spiritual awakening.

Now, Jamie shares her message of hope across the world and guides others to find their purpose in times of tragedy. Roth's debut book Should've Seen That Coming details her transformational journey and her chosen path of acceptance, surrender, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Based in California, Jamie is a proud mom of three, married to her loving husband Stewart, and enjoying life with their rambunctious pup, Koda. You can catch her weekly musings on The Minor Mystics podcast with Tara Ryan on Spotify and Apple Podcasts .

"Accepting the new path I was walking took me on a journey of self-discovery, self-forgiveness, and love, and reminded me that laughter is a great coping mechanism when faced with devastating, life-altering scenarios," says Roth.

Published by Landon Hail Press , Should've Seen That Coming is an inspirational memoir that ties together themes of spirituality, hope, and humor with lessons of joy, perseverance, and grit. Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been sold on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org , and more, and featured in major publications like People.com.

"It is clear that Jamie was divinely chosen to bear the weight of this adversity to show others how to rise above it," explains Samantha Joy, Editor in Chief and Founder of Landon Hail Press, "Her humor and wit has only sharpened after this unexpected life change, allowing her to beautifully carry the reader through the very challenging moments of her story."

