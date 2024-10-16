Kolter Homes Announces the Grand Opening of L'Ambiance at Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens

Celebrate the New Standard in Luxury Living: Premier Gated Community Now Open for Tours

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Kolter Homes is excited to announce the grand opening of L'Ambiance at Avenir, introducing a premier gated community to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The community is now open daily from 10 AM to 6 PM, with four new designer decorated model homes available to tour.





Sydney Model Home

The Sydney Model is one of four designer decorated homes available to tour at L'Ambiance at Avenir.





To celebrate this milestone, Kolter Homes will host a grand opening event on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 11 AM to 2 PM. The event will feature complimentary food, live entertainment, and model home tours.

Brian Grove, the Community Leader, expressed his enthusiasm for Kolter Homes' newest Palm Beach Gardens community: "We are thrilled to open the doors of L'Ambiance at Avenir to the public. This community represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Palm Beach Gardens, and we can't wait to welcome our future residents."

L'Ambiance at Avenir is the debut of Kolter Homes' newest collection of floorplans in Palm Beach Gardens, offering the opportunity to select from seven unique two- to five-bedroom homes with open concept layouts and generous living spaces. Personalization is a signature of Kolter Homes designs. Each floorplan at L'Ambiance at Avenir offers substantial flexibility with a minimum of 25 structural options per plan and hundreds of finish choices at the Kolter Homes Design Studio. Popular structural option choices include added bedrooms, expanded garages, personalized outdoor living spaces with pools, and second floor Bonus Rooms.

Residents of L'Ambiance at Avenir will enjoy access to the future Avenir West Clubhouse, a 28,000 square foot amenity center that will feature indoor and outdoor dining, resort style amenities, fitness, sports courts, events, and activities for all ages.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

