Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kolter Homes Announces the Grand Opening of L'Ambiance at Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens

Celebrate the New Standard in Luxury Living: Premier Gated Community Now Open for Tours

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Kolter Homes is excited to announce the grand opening of L'Ambiance at Avenir, introducing a premier gated community to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The community is now open daily from 10 AM to 6 PM, with four new designer decorated model homes available to tour.

Sydney Model Home

Sydney Model Home
The Sydney Model is one of four designer decorated homes available to tour at L'Ambiance at Avenir.



To celebrate this milestone, Kolter Homes will host a grand opening event on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 11 AM to 2 PM. The event will feature complimentary food, live entertainment, and model home tours.

Brian Grove, the Community Leader, expressed his enthusiasm for Kolter Homes' newest Palm Beach Gardens community: "We are thrilled to open the doors of L'Ambiance at Avenir to the public. This community represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Palm Beach Gardens, and we can't wait to welcome our future residents."

L'Ambiance at Avenir is the debut of Kolter Homes' newest collection of floorplans in Palm Beach Gardens, offering the opportunity to select from seven unique two- to five-bedroom homes with open concept layouts and generous living spaces. Personalization is a signature of Kolter Homes designs. Each floorplan at L'Ambiance at Avenir offers substantial flexibility with a minimum of 25 structural options per plan and hundreds of finish choices at the Kolter Homes Design Studio. Popular structural option choices include added bedrooms, expanded garages, personalized outdoor living spaces with pools, and second floor Bonus Rooms.

Residents of L'Ambiance at Avenir will enjoy access to the future Avenir West Clubhouse, a 28,000 square foot amenity center that will feature indoor and outdoor dining, resort style amenities, fitness, sports courts, events, and activities for all ages.

Visit www.KolterAvenir.com for more information about L'Ambiance at Avenir.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

  • Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

  • Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Contact Information

John Manrique
SVP Marketing
jmanrique@kolter.com
561-515-4450

SOURCE: Kolter Homes LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.