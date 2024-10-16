Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
16.10.24
20:07 Uhr
151,66 Euro
-0,38
-0,25 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,62151,7420:12
151,62151,7420:12
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sincerely Nicole Media: Teja Smith's TEDxInglewood Talk Now Streaming on YouTube: Unveils the Power-and Pitfalls-of Social Media in Today's Activism

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / As the 2024 Election Approaches, Sincerely Nicole Media's client Teja Smith's talk explores how social media has become a battleground for justice, empowering marginalized voices while navigating misinformation challenges. View the entire talk HERE.

Teja Smith

Teja Smith
Photo cred: TedXInglewood

Originally from Oakland, California, and now residing in Los Angeles, Smith has dedicated her career to empowering communities through social media. At the helm of Get Social, she leads a team of women of color committed to addressing pressing social justice issues through innovative campaigns and media advocacy. Her work not only amplifies the voices of marginalized communities but also engages individuals across the nation in meaningful conversations about equity and justice.

In her TEDx talk, "Cooking Up Change: Social Media's Role in Modern Activism," Teja explores the evolution of social media as a powerful tool for activism. She examines its journey from humble beginnings to becoming a critical player in the political landscape, particularly during the 2016 U.S. election, when her influence became undeniable. Teja highlights the pivotal role that Black women have played in political movements and how they have endured the burden of saving America time and time again. Check out a quick snippet from her Instagram account HERE.

However, Teja does not shy away from addressing the challenges that accompany this power, including the spread of misinformation, the prevalence of fake news, and the manipulation of digital content by those with opposing agendas. Her insights provide a nuanced understanding of the double-edged sword that social media represents in the fight for justice as we lead into a life-changing presidential election.

Teja states, "Social media has the power to ignite change and foster community, but it also requires us to be vigilant in discerning truth from misinformation. We are in a time where people can't differentiate between what's real and what's not; it's on us to responsibly uplift one another and create a more equitable society for all."

Teja Smith's TEDx talk is not just a call to action; it is a comprehensive look at how social media can be harnessed to foster positive change and promote social equity. By sharing her journey and insights, Teja encourages others to deepen their understanding and engagement with critical societal issues, advocating for a more equitable and just society for all.

Watch Teja Smith's TEDxInglewood talk by visiting: bit.ly/tejastedtalk

Contact Information

Valese Jones
Publicist
valesej@sincerelynicole.net
214-885-1541

SOURCE: Sincerely Nicole Media

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.