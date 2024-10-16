Anzeige
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
16.10.2024
Los Angeles Times 2024 DEIA Magazine Recognizes AEG's Vice President of DEI, Jennifer Pi'ilani Requiro, as an Innovative Thought Leader

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / AEG:

AEG's Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Jennifer Pi'ilani Requiro was recognized as an influential DEIA executive in the Los Angeles Times annual DEIA Magazine which highlights thought leaders from across large and small corporations in the Southland.

The annual issue highlights Los Angeles' most influential and innovative DEIA thought leaders who are driving change, holding companies accountable and helping employees feel more valued. Requiro was included for her efforts in fostering an inclusive workplace at AEG through such initiatives as launching a "Consciously Inclusive Leadership" program, expanding its employee network groups, increasing corporate representation of BIPOC and women, and developing community-focused initiatives.

To learn more about Los Angeles Times' DEIA Magazine, please click here.

AEG's Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Jennifer Pi'ilani Requiro.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
