Freedom Chat Inc.: Freedom Chat Inks Partnership Deal with Rumble and Powerhouse Influencers to Protect Free Speech and Usher in New Wave of Secure Communication for All

As the First Amendment continues to be under attack, and tech platforms and CEOs face rising censorship, arrests and scrutiny, Freedom Chat and Rumble partner with the biggest names in politics and media to protect freedom of speech

Freedom Chat Inc. is excited to unveil a groundbreaking partnership with Rumble, in response to the rising threat against free speech, exemplified by the recent arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. This transformative collaboration unites top conservative leaders and influencers, including Donald Trump Jr., in a concerted effort to defend the First Amendment and elevate digital privacy standards. As censorship intensifies and pressures mount on tech platforms, Freedom Chat's innovative approach aims to set a new benchmark for secure communication and robust free speech, driving critical conversations and asserting its leadership in the industry.

Tanner Haas, Founder & CEO of Freedom Chat Inc., said, "In light of the recent arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France, which underscores the escalating threat against free speech and the platforms that support it, Freedom Chat emerges as a crucial defender of this fundamental right. The attack on Durov highlights the increasing pressure on technology companies to compromise on free speech. Freedom Chat's partnership with Rumble and leading conservative influencers is a bold response to these threats, offering a secure communication platform that stands firm in its commitment to protecting free expression in an era of growing censorship."

Freedom Chat has spent nearly two years developing a state-of-the-art social messaging app focused on user privacy, freedom of speech, and ease of use. The platform offers several key features:

True End-to-End Encryption: Ensures that only the intended recipients can read messages, protecting conversations from unauthorized access.

Built-in Screenshot Protection: Prevents users from capturing or recording messages, safeguarding sensitive information.

No Message Storage: Deletes messages from servers after delivery, eliminating risks of data breaches.

No Commercial Use of User Data: Guarantees that user data is never sold, distributed, or harvested.

Edit, Unsend, and Self-Destruct: Allows users to retract or set messages and media to self-destruct.

Explicit Permission Required: Ensures that images and videos cannot be saved without the sender's consent.

Curated News Feed: Provides a private, tailored news feed suitable for both users and influencers seeking a secure environment.

Upcoming features will include live streaming, secure voice and video calls, and post-quantum cryptography, all of which will be released early next year.

Rumble, with an average of 53 million monthly active users, has become a key player in defending free speech and fostering a diverse marketplace of ideas. The platform champions open dialogue and opposes censorship, making it an ideal partner for Freedom Chat's mission to provide a private and secure communication alternative.

Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and CEO of Rumble, stated, "At Rumble, we are committed to preserving the fundamental freedoms of speech and expression in the digital age. Our partnership with Freedom Chat represents a powerful alignment in our shared missions. By combining our efforts, we are reinforcing the importance of a free and open marketplace of ideas while offering innovative solutions to counteract censorship."

Partnership Details

The partnership with Rumble marks a significant investment in combating censorship and upholding constitutional rights. Over the next 75 days, Freedom Chat will invest an undisclosed six-figure sum to promote the app through:

Display Ads: Featured across Rumble's ad network.

Influencer Engagement: Collaborating with top influencers on Rumble and on the global stage

Utilizing Rumble Studio: Creating promotional content with Rumble's studio resources.

Influencer Impact

The campaign features a distinguished lineup of conservative leaders and influencers who will champion Freedom Chat's mission. Each of these influential figures brings a unique perspective and substantial reach.

The campaign will highlight Freedom Chat as a secure messaging service and a new type of social media platform that emphasizes user control and privacy. The platform allows for seamless transitions between public channels and private messages.

"In an era when free speech and privacy have never been more at risk, our partnership with Rumble represents a steadfast commitment to defending these fundamental rights. We are dedicated to providing a private and secure communications alternative while championing the First Amendment for all Americans," Haas said.

This partnership with Rumble is a crucial step in defending free speech and protecting privacy in the digital age. Together, Freedom Chat and Rumble are committed to preserving these essential freedoms.

Freedom Chat is now available for download in The App Store on Apple iOS. Freedom Chat is coming soon to Android in the Google Play store. For more information about Freedom Chat, and to join the Android waitlist visit www.freedomchat.com.

