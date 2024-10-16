Anzeige
16.10.2024 20:54 Uhr
Eightfold AI Announces its Strategic Leadership Position in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI, the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced it has once again achieved Strategic Leadership position in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success. The report is a multi-dimensional model that can be used to understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the talent management systems market. It allows business leaders to compare different solutions based on their Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Trajectories across the market.

Eightfold AI named a Strategic Leader in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success

"Disruption in the talent intelligence market is moving at pace. The Eightfold AI team is not only an established presence within this market, but an innovator as well. Their maturity, capability and continued high potential is reflected by their position in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success," said David Perring, Chief Insights Officer, Fosway Group.

Eightfold has been designated a Strategic Leader within this report. Strategic Leaders are higher band performers and provide their customers with higher band potential. They provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and have the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers. Strategic Leaders also have strong market performance and customer advocacy.

"This recognition emphasizes the impact artificial intelligence has had on creating accessible upskilling and reskilling techniques, giving employees the ability to elevate their careers without moving on from their current organization. Our customers are the face of modern talent management, which has emerged as a true differentiator for business leaders and people teams," said Chano Fernandez, Co-CEO at Eightfold AI.

The Fosway 9-Grid is a five-dimensional model that can be used to understand the relative position of different solutions and providers in a selected market segment. It allows organizations to compare different solutions based on their Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership, and Trajectories across the market. For more information on the Fosway 9-Grid methodology visit https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/.

To learn more about Eightfold AI, click here.

Access the full 2024 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success report here.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented talent intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532780/2024_Fosway_9_Grid___Talent_and_People_Success.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eightfold-ai-announces-its-strategic-leadership-position-in-2024-fosway-9-grid-for-talent--people-success-302278355.html

