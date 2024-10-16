Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 21:50 Uhr
Parcel Health Introduces Tully Tube: The World's First Paper Prescription Bottle

Parcel Health®, the award-winning leader in sustainable pharmaceutical packaging, announces the launch of Tully Tube, the world's first paper-based, prescription pill bottle. As part of Parcel Health's vision to protect people and preserve the planet, the company aims to displace 1 million plastic pill bottles by 1H 2025 with its safer parcels.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Parcel Health®, the award-winning leader in sustainable pharmaceutical packaging, proudly announces the launch of Tully Tube, the world's first paper-based, child-resistant prescription pill bottle. As part of Parcel Health's vision to protect people and preserve the planet, the company aims to displace 1 million plastic pill vials by mid-2025 with its safer parcels.

Parcel Health Tully Tube

Parcel Health Tully Tube
Parcel Health Tully Tube, automation-ready, childproof, water and humidity-resistant



Since its first shipment on August 30, Parcel Health, a women-founded and led company, has already prevented more than 150,000 plastic pill vials from entering the waste stream-an important step in addressing the global plastic waste crisis.

Answering the question, "What does pharmacy packaging look like in 20 years?" Dr. Kyle McCormick, owner of Blueberry Pharmacy, said, "Unlikely plastic. So it makes sense to stay ahead. We have tried several alternatives and Tully Tube is the one patients like the best, hands down. It also helps that it is beautifully designed."

Parcel Health's Tully Tube launch will be celebrated at an exclusive, invitation-only event at Goodale Station in Columbus, Ohio, on October 27, 2024. Attendees will include Parcel Health's pharmacy customers and select media representatives.

About Parcel Health's Tully Tube
Parcel Health's Tully Tube integrates seamlessly into existing pharmacy workflows. Made primarily from paper, Tully Tube's superior insulation properties help protect medications from heat and withstand greater forces than traditional plastic vials.

Currently, Tully Tube is undergoing rigorous automation testing, further validating its compatibility with modern pharmacy systems. These features appeal to mail-order and compounding pharmacies, who rely on automation-ready, temperature-stable and durable packaging for medication delivery.

A Revolutionary Step in Sustainable Packaging
With Tully Tube, Parcel Health continues to disrupt the pharmaceutical packaging industry, following its launch of Phill Box in 2021. While many manufacturers claim recyclability for plastic pill bottles, only 3% are actually recycled-leaving the majority to contribute to growing landfill waste.

Made from fully compostable and recyclable paper core materials, Tully Tube can be easily composted at home or recycled curbside, encouraging end-of-lifecycle recycling actions.

Bespoke Packaging with a Purpose
Beyond its environmental benefits, pharmacies love customizing their Tully Tubes and showcasing their values. From seasonal to cause-based designs, opportunities to connect with patients and showcase sustainability are endless. This customizability extends to prescription and over-the-counter medications, injectables, and more.

A Mission with Global Impact
The harsh reality is that plastic pill bottles take hundreds of years to decompose, leaching dangerous microplastics into our environment, while disproportionately threatening vulnerable communities. "We are steadfast in creating parcels that prioritize patient safety and environmental stewardship," said Co-Founders Melinda Su-En Lee and Mallory Barrett.

Contact Information
Rebecca Gaynier
CMO, Parcel Health
rebecca.gaynier@parcelhealth.co
412-334-2249

Melinda Su-En Lee
PharmD., Co-founder, CEO, Parcel Health
melinda.lee@parcelhealth.co

Mallory Barrett
Co-founder, President, Parcel Health
mallory.barrett@parcelhealth.co

SOURCE: Parcel Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
