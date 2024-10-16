TSS, Inc. to Present at LD Micro Main Event XVII

Presenting on Wednesday, October 30

TSS, Inc. (OTCQB:TSSI), a leading data center services company in the AI and high-performance computing infrastructure and services market, today announced that Darryll Dewan, Chief Executive Officer, and Danny Chism, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XVII. The conference is being held October 28-30, 2024 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:30-11:55 am PT in Track 2

The presentation will be live-streamed at https://me24.sequireevents.com/.

The company will also be hosting 1x1 meetings.

For more information on the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TSS management, please contact your conference representative or email your request to tssi@haydenir.com.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS's reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Contacts:

Hayden IR TSS, Inc. James Carbonara (646-755-7412) Danny Chism Brett Maas (646-536-7331) Chief Financial Officer tssi@haydenir.com (512) 310-4908 dchism@tssiusa.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com