16.10.2024
Essense of Australia: 'Manifest the Moment' With All Who Wander's New Bridal Collection

Chic wedding dresses for the one-of-a-kind bride

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / All Who Wander's newest wedding dress collection is pushing the boundaries of bridal fashion. Featuring daring yet dreamy designs, this collection offers unexpected and effortless silhouettes for free-spirited brides to embrace their one-of-a-kind style on their special day.

All Who Wander Sakari Blue Gown

All Who Wander Sakari Blue Gown
All Who Wander Sakari Blue Gown

"Modern brides want a wedding dress to reflect who they are and the uniqueness of their love story as they walk down the aisle," says Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer of All Who Wander. "The new collection from All Who Wander lets brides combine chic designs with striking details, bringing to life the moment they've been manifesting."

Adventurous yet ethereal bridal style comes to life in this new collection. Beaded fringe, unique lace and pastel colors deliver free-spirited flair, while exposed boning, striking cutouts and dropped waistlines offer the hottest style trends of the season. Even the simplest designs feature subtle, unexpected details like mini dresses under dramatic overskirts, timeless puff sleeves and classic halter necklines with modern twists. New this season, unexpected pink and blue paisley prints are sure to demand attention as brides float down the aisle.

With 15 new styles to choose from this season, brides are sure to find a dress that embraces their energy. The latest All Who Wander collection is available in U.S. sizes 2 to 24 at a retailer near you. To explore the collection or find a store, visit AllWhoWander.com.

ABOUT ALL WHO WANDER

All Who Wander offers effortless and ethereal wedding dress silhouettes, blending bold patterns and unexpected designs with romantic features that reflect the spirit of the adventurous bride. An eclectic assortment of free-spirited charm, whimsy and fierce detailing - All Who Wander invites both eye and heart to fall further in love with every dreamy wedding dress silhouette. From bouquets of dramatic botanical laces to one-of-a-kind prints to runway-ready details, these gowns make a statement of chic, effortless beauty. Every design is a reflection of the modern bride's journey toward lifelong love. To find a retailer near you, visit AllWhoWander.com.

Contact Information:

Lindsay Santee
Associate Director of Strategic Communications
lindsays@essensedesigns.com
9139098623

All Who Wander

