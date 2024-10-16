Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2024) - NCM Investments is pleased to announce that the NCM Kipling family of funds have been nominated 14 times for the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. The winners will be announced at an awards gala to be held in Toronto on November 5, 2024.

Here are the awards for which the NCM Kipling Funds are nominated: Kipling Strategic Income in the Credit Focused category

Best 1 year return

Best 3 year return

Best 5 year return

Best 3 year Sharpe ratio

Best 5 year Sharpe ratio

Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend in the Equity Focused category

Best 1 year return

Best 3 year return

Best 3 year Sharpe ratio

Best 5 year Sharpe ratio

Kipling Global Enhanced Growth in the Equity Focused category

Best 1 year return

Best 3 year return

Best 5 year return

Best 3 year Sharpe ratio

Best 5 year Sharpe ratio

Alex Sasso, CEO of NCM said, "We took home a second-place award at last year's awards and are nominated in even more categories this year. I am very proud of the innovation, skill and consistency demonstrated by the investment professionals on the Kipling team."

A total of 264 hedge funds were considered for a 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Award, which are a quantitative measure based on performance data to June 30 of this year that was provided to and tabulated by Fundata Canada.

Jason Isaac, CFA, a Portfolio Manager for the Kipling Funds said, "The strong long-term performance of these funds, especially on a risk-adjusted basis as measured by the Sharpe Ratio, is a testament to our team's repeatable process and disciplined approach to risk management."

About the NCM Kipling funds

Kipling Strategic Income is a fixed income 130/30 alternative fund. This structure enables the fund to seek yield, pursue returns and manage risk. This fund provides a steady stream of income through fixed income investing. It focuses on capital preservation while mitigating risk exposure from both an interest rate risk and credit risk perspective.

Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend is a global equity 130/30 alternative fund. This structure enables the fund to hedge risk and potentially reduce downside volatility. This fund focuses on dividend growth, profitability and balance sheet flexibility, emphasizing cash flows to shareholders. It offers geographic and sector diversification beyond the domestic market in areas such as Technology, Health Care, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary.

Kipling Global Enhanced Growth is a global equity 130/30 alternative fund. This structure enables the fund to achieve high active share which is correlated with performance outcomes. This fund offers exposure to the world's largest, most diverse, and most liquid equity markets. It emphasizes high growth sectors, such as healthcare and technology and focuses on companies that can reinvest in opportunities with high rates of return.

About NCM Investments

NCM is made for advice. We are an award-winning independent investment manager with an extensive range of actively-managed mutual funds and alternative investments that complement mainstream funds and ETFs. We've been solving the issues facing financial advisors and their clients since 1999 and offer perspectives on topics like performance, fees and risk that might surprise you. We believe that a little creativity can go a long way towards helping Canadians achieve their financial goals, and we work closely with financial advisors who agree.

The Kipling Funds are only available for sale to investors who meet the definition of "accredited investor" as set forth in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions, or non-individuals who will be investing a minimum of $150,000. Please contact us or consult the offering documents to determine your qualification status. Investors should take note that certain statements in this report about a fund or strategy, including expected future performance, are forward- looking. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what the portfolio manager believes are reasonable assumptions, the portfolio manager cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. NCM Asset Management Ltd. as manager and portfolio manager of the Kipling Funds may engage one or more sub advisors to provide investment management services to certain Funds, including its affiliate, Cumberland Investment Counsel Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226856

SOURCE: NCM Asset Management Ltd.