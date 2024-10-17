Amazon's stock experienced a slight dip on Wednesday, closing at $187.06, down 0.3% on the NASDAQ. Despite this minor setback, the e-commerce giant's shares remain within striking distance of their 52-week high, hovering just 7.56% below the peak of $201.20. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, projecting a median target price of $221.43. This resilience in market perception comes as Amazon unveils a groundbreaking strategy to power its data centers with mini nuclear reactors, signaling a bold move into the energy sector.

Pioneering Nuclear Partnerships

The company's foray into nuclear energy is marked by a significant partnership with a major energy provider in Virginia. This collaboration aims to explore innovative financing and development structures for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), positioning Amazon at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions in the tech industry. By investing in advanced nuclear technology, the e-commerce leader not only reinforces its commitment to carbon-free energy generation but also opens potential new revenue streams in the energy sector, potentially reshaping its long-term business strategy and sustainability profile.

