Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2024 16:38 Uhr
Baker Tilly: Real Estate and Infrastructure Strategy Is Causing the CFO Role to Shift

CFOs need to align their company priorities and financial bandwidth when selecting new office or facility locations or engaging in expansion discussions.

By Todd Carpenter

Previously published by CFO

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / Traditionally, chief financial officers were primarily responsible for managing a company's finances. However, recent years have seen a surprising shift in this role. Today, CFOs act as strategic partners, managing changing business and operating dynamics.

This shift is driven by several factors, including the pandemic, which forced many businesses to reevaluate their operations, including their office spaces and real estate.

Continue reading here.

Contact a Baker Tilly specialist to learn more

Mathieu L photo via Getty Images, Image courtesy of CFO

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
