7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Sunwoda Mobility Energy Technology Co., Ltd.: Shining at the Paris Motor Show?SEVB's Core products open a new chapter of globalization

PARIS, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 14 to October 21, Sunwoda Mobility Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "SEVB"), a leading Chinese power battery provider, made a significant appearance at the Paris Motor Show, showcasing its core products. Concurrently, the company held a groundbreaking ceremony at its manufacturing base in Nyíregyháza, Hungary, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion.

SUNWODA

SEVB Chairman Mingwang Wang stated, "Our participation in the Paris Motor Show showcases the company's five core strengths: leading technology, superb intelligent manufacturing, ultra-high quality, reliable delivery, and extensive service experience for major customers. SEVB will leverage nearly 30 years of lithium battery expertise and the local service advantages of our Hungarian base to continue providing first-class solutions for our European customers."

SEVB presented a range of products at this year's Paris Motor Show, including its HEV batteries, PHEV batteries, the globally launched 6C Super-fast Charging Battery 3.0, as well as cutting-edge solid-state and sodium-ion batteries.

Among these, the Dacia Spring model, powered by SEVB's HEV battery, was previously awarded the title of "Best-Selling Electric Vehicle in Italy" and ranked second in electric vehicle sales in France. The 6C Super-fast Charging Battery 3.0, making its global debut, can charge to 80% SoC in just 10 minutes, significantly easing charging anxiety. The PHEV batteries, known for its practicality and environmental benefits, holds strong value in Europe, where usage of electric vehicles has slowed, and environmental standards are high.

To align our global strategy with "REGULATION (EU) 2023/1542", SEVB is, firstly, strengthening its supply chain management system and enhancing carbon emission controls. Secondly, promoting the implementation of a "China Battery Passport," aligning domestic battery systems with international standards. Thirdly, expanding into battery recycling.

To date, SEVB has established 12 manufacturing bases worldwide. The company has reached Benchmark's top tier EV battery cell manufacturer status and was recognized as a "Greater Bay Area New Energy Innovation Enterprise" by KPMG. According to SNE Research, from 2021 to 2023, SEVB ranked first in China for HEV battery installations, and in H1 2024, it entered the global top ten for power battery installations.

In the future, SEVB will continue to base itself in China and look to the world, promoting the globalization of its power battery and energy storage battery solutions to empower customers with world-class products and services.

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc4cb4bb-af82-4156-be23-22ccbd72bd46


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
