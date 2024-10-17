Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UB1 | ISIN: CA1946931070 | Ticker-Symbol: FSV
Frankfurt
16.10.24
08:20 Uhr
134,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,00139,0016.10.
137,00138,0016.10.
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 06:36 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Colliers Project Leaders, Middle East secures $250-million World Trade Center, Yerevan project

YEREVAN, Armenia, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading diversified project management firm, Colliers Project Leaders, Middle East, has won the mandate to deliver end-to-end project management solutions for Armenia's new World Trade Center in Yerevan, valued at USD ~250 million. A public-private partnership between the Armenian government and Renshin Ltd., the project is designed to be a state-of-the-art mixed-use development that will be home to commercial spaces, offices, retail outlets, hotels and exhibition halls. Well known for its expertise in the real estate industry and project management, Colliers has a proven track record of delivering large-scale, marquee projects including the World Trade Center in Bengaluru, India.

Colliers Project Leaders, Middle East secures $250-million World Trade Center, Yerevan project

Colliers Project Leaders has a growing presence in the Middle East and has earned widespread recognition for its delivery of superior projects over the years, across segments like infrastructure, residential, education, healthcare and office. Known for its visionary leadership and the adoption of advanced tools and technologies, the firm has been redefining project management in the Middle East.

"We have always placed a strong emphasis on consistently growing our capabilities to keep up with the needs of the market. Whether it is the adaption of global best practices or the development of pioneering technologies, our end goal has always been to deliver superior outcomes. A project of this scale requires industry-leading strategic and technical expertise, which is our proven capability. We are grateful to Renshin Limited and the Government of Armenia for entrusting us with this marquee assignment and look forward to collaborating with our internal and external stakeholders in Middle East, India and Georgia to bring it to life," says Sankey Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, Middle East & India, Colliers.

"The World Trade Center Yerevan project is a mixed-use, net-zero, landmark real estate development promising to become the new face of Yerevan. To deliver upon this promise, we are engaging the top talent, top expertise, and top global firms. After a rigorous and tough tendering process, we are glad to announce that Colliers Project Leaders were selected to become our trusted partners. We are especially happy and proud that our project has triggered Colliers International Group Inc. - Nasdaq & Toronto listed, Canada-based global professional services and investment management company, specializing in real estate, to enter Armenia and set up a permanent presence. This move is fully aligned with WTCY mission to promote international business relationships and expand Armenia's participation in the world trade and investment. Looking forward to work with our esteemed Colliers colleagues in this unique endeavour," says Artashes Tonoyan, CEO & Executive Committee Chair, World Trade Center Yerevan.

Media Contact:
Sukanya Dasgupta
National Director, Marketing & Communications| India
Sukanya.dasgupta@colliers.com
+91-9811867682

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532335/Colliers_Yerevan_Project.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147073/Colliers_New_Logo.jpg

Colliers_New_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/colliers-project-leaders-middle-east-secures-250-million-world-trade-center-yerevan-project-302277950.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.