Euroclear invests in Singapore-based digital market infrastructure Marketnode

Investment supports Euroclear's growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region

Euroclear joins Marketnode's major shareholders Singapore Exchange (SGX Group), Temasek and HSBC

BRUSSELS and SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euroclear today announced it has acquired a strategic stake in Marketnode, a Singapore-based digital market infrastructure operator. Financial terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

Founded by SGX Group and Temasek in 2021, Marketnode serves as Asia-Pacific's DLT-powered financial market infrastructure. It operates two platforms: Gateway, a one-stop, end-to-end platform leveraging the potential of tokenisation, and Fundnode, Singapore's investments fund infrastructure on blockchain. Fundnode provides the funds ecosystem with a single platform for transaction management, funds processing, and record-keeping. HSBC invested in Marketnode in May 2024.

By joining forces with Marketnode and its existing shareholders, Euroclear aims to participate in the setup of a key market infrastructure in Asia-Pacific designed to simplify the management of funds flows and reduce settlement times by using new technology. The investment aligns with Euroclear's global funds strategy and strengthens its one-stop-shop fund offering - Euroclear FundsPlace® - in the Asia-Pacific region.

Philippe Laurensy, Euroclear's CEO of Asia Pacific markets, commented: "Partnering with Marketnode demonstrates our shared commitment to developing a new generation of funds market infrastructure by leveraging Euroclear's global footprint, established fund infrastructure and digital capabilities. This first strategic investment in Asia also reinforces the region's importance to Euroclear's positioning and business growth. We are excited to join Marketnode's pioneering journey in the rapidly growing area of digital assets and support the company's international service expansion."

Rehan Ahmed, CEO of Marketnode, said: "We are excited to welcome Euroclear as a strategic investor. Euroclear's global connectivity, operational expertise, and market-leading position as a trusted financial market infrastructure will catalyse the growth of Marketnode's platforms, especially Fundnode. It is also our privilege to be Euroclear's first strategic investment in Asia, reflecting strong endorsement of our trajectory and achievements to date. We look forward to building the next generation of financial market infrastructure out of Asia, working together with Euroclear, HSBC, Temasek and our clients to realise our mission and vision."

Pradyumna Agrawal, Managing Director, Investment, Temasek, said: "With Euroclear coming on board, Marketnode's efforts and potential in further developing the global digital infrastructure space are being recognised. Euroclear's partnership will provide Marketnode with expertise and access to a wider ecosystem, reinforcing Singapore's position as a leading financial hub for funds. As one of Marketnode's founding shareholders, we look forward to witnessing their continued success and welcome more like-minded investors to join this journey."

About Euroclear

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. Guided by its purpose, Euroclear innovates to bring safety, efficiency and connections to financial markets for sustainable economic growth. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives and investment funds. As a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure, Euroclear is committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise. The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden, Euroclear UK & International.

About Marketnode

Marketnode, backed by HSBC, SGX Group and Temasek, is Asia-Pacific's trusted and neutral digital market infrastructure operator. At Marketnode, we operate two flagship platforms, Gateway and Fundnode. Gateway is a one-stop, end-to-end platform enabling market participants to accelerate workflows, lower time to market, and capitalise on the transformative potential of tokenisation. Fundnode is Singapore's investments fund infrastructure on blockchain, providing the funds ecosystem with a single platform for transaction management, funds processing, and record-keeping.

