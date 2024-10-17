Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500
Tradegate
16.10.24
09:30 Uhr
41,760 Euro
+0,150
+0,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2024 07:34 Uhr
Sampo plc's share buybacks 16 October 2024

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 17 October 2024 at 8:30 am EEST


Sampo plc's share buybacks 16 October 2024

On 16 October 2024, Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Sampo plc's share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
3,73341.55AQEU
33,81641.56CEUX
54641.51TQEX
52,68241.58XHEL
TOTAL90,77741.57

*rounded to two decimals

On 17 June 2024, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 400 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. On 16 September 2024, the Board of Directors of Sampo plc resolved to increase the share buyback programme to EUR 475 million. The programme, which started on 18 June 2024, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 8,772,593 Sampo A shares representing 1.60 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc, taking the issuance of shares on 16 September 2024 into account.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.


On behalf of Sampo plc,
Morgan Stanley


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
DEN-FSA
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)

Attachment

  • Sampo_share_buyback_16_10_2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/17d9d154-55b8-4280-bb50-6b4785132a13)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
