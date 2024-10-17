AB "Akola Group": Supplement of the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Akola Group

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AB AKOLA GROUP

The Board of AB Akola Group has decided on 16 October 2024 to add item 9 to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 31 October 2024, the convening of which has been announced on 10 October 2024 (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bc40fa37ec7e4a28b9a7a57421988ac01&lang=en), and submitted a draft decision:

"9. Determination of the remuneration of the members of the Company's Audit Committee.

Draft decision:

9.1. Grant an additional one-off remuneration of EUR 600 (six hundred euros) to each existing member of the Audit Committee for the increased workload of the Audit Committee in the financial year 2023/2024.

9.2. Set the annual remuneration to each member of the Audit Committee, payable from 2025 onwards, as follows: EUR 1,600 (one thousand six hundred euros) to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and EUR 1,200 (one thousand two hundred euros) to the Audit Committee member.

9.3. Determine that the annual remuneration to the members of the Audit Committee shall be paid within one month after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company."













More information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail: m.sileika@akolagroup.lt







Attachments