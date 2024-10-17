Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, today announces its participation in the 31st Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT), held on October 22-25, 2024, in Rome, Italy.

On this occasion, Sensorion's scientific team will present three posters on the progress of its gene therapy drug candidate, GJB2-GT. This research program aims to restore hearing in patients suffering from deafness linked to mutations in the GJB2 gene. Mutations in this gene are the most common form of deafness in children.

Professor Christine Petit, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus at Collège de France and Professor at the Institut Pasteur, France, Winner of the Kavli Prize in 2018 founding director of the Institut de l'Audition (a center of the Institut Pasteur), Head of the "Innovations in Auditory Therapies" laboratory in this institute and President of Sensorion's Scientific Advisory Board, will present the following poster, in collaboration with Sensorion: "GJB2 gene therapy-response of two pre-clinical mouse models of the most frequent form of human deafness, DFNB1."

Poster N°0273

Sandra Pierredon, a scientist from Sensorion's Technology and Innovation Platform department, will present the following poster, in collaboration with the Institut Pasteur: "Characterization of a safe and functional GT-GJB2 vector for the treatment of DFNB1A hearing loss."

Poster N°0051

Laurent Désiré, Ph.D., Head of Preclinical Development at Sensorion, will present the following poster, in collaboration with the Institut Pasteur: "Preclinical development of GT-GJB2 as a treatment for the autosomal recessive non-syndromic deafness 1A (DFNB1A) using an adeno associated vector-based gene therapy."

Poster N°0052

These posters will be on display from October 22, 2024, to October 23, 2024, and will be available for consultation on the Sensorion website shortly after the presentation session.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat, and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. SENS-501 (OTOF-GT) currently being developed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion's portfolio also comprises clinical-stage small molecule programs for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion's clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, has completed in a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

