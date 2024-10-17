Retail Analytics Pro delivers actionable real-time insights to enhance investment decision-making and portfolio management across High Streets, Retail Parks, Shopping Centres and Outlet Centres.

Green Street, the preeminent provider of commercial real estate intelligence in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, has launched a new product suite with previously difficult to attain property-level data and analytics for the U.K. retail sector.

Retail Analytics Pro has been designed by Green Street to provide the retail market with a rich and dynamic platform, empowered by a team of field researchers physically verifying and recording the occupancy status of more than 700,000 stores. With over 10 years of historical vacancy trends, Retail Analytics Pro offers a platform like no other supporting both occupiers and investors (direct and indirect) as they seek to drive alpha with data detail and insights not previously available in market.

"The U.K. retail sector has navigated through its existential crisis and is now back in the crosshairs of investor committees. The increased investor appetite for U.K. Retail has not gone unnoticed by Green Street, and the Retail Analytics Pro product suite is in response to client demand for high-quality granular data and analytics directed at this sector. The sticking point remains underwriting at an asset level, and whilst this makes U.K. retail investment more challenging and complex, it also provides greater investment upside for those willing to do so." Rob Virdee, Green Street Retail Sector Senior Analyst

"Retail Analytics Pro seamlessly integrates detailed UK property-level retail data with Green Street's renowned analytics capabilities. This product launch represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower the global commercial real estate community in an ever-evolving market. It underscores our unwavering commitment to continually enhance our analytics and to better serve our clients." John Guilfoy, Green Street's Chief Product Officer

Retail Analytics Pro is an evolution of Local Data Company's (recently acquired by Green Street) property level data, which has been enhanced with greater analytics, including:

New and improved health index using real-time occupier insights, macroeconomic data and demographic forecasting data, which will help investors monitor tenant activity and risk

Support for leasing and location planning, portfolio optimisation and expansion strategies

Comprehensive population forecasts and forward-looking metrics on housing growth

Competitor tracking across all local areas with granular insights, including 10-year historical data

Enhanced reporting for all UK high streets, retail parks, shopping centres and outlet centres

To complement the granular data, Green Street will publish sector research driven by the time-tested valuation framework based on risk-adjusted returns helping clients make more informed capital allocation decisions to maximize investment returns.

To explore Green Street's Retail Analytics Pro and our new product's different offerings, visit the Green Street Retail Analytics Pro website to learn more.

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For nearly 40 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

