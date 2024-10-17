Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia update

Orosur Mining Inc - Colombia update

Approval received from TSX.V for Anzá transaction

Progressing with process of completion

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of September 10th, 2024, the TSX.V has now granted approval of the transaction that would see Orosur returning to 100% ownership of the Anzá gold project in Colombia, subject to terms and deferred consideration as outlined in the Sept 10th announcement.

The Company is now actively progressing toward technical completion of the Anzá transaction, with a view to commencement of field activities at Anzá as soon as possible.

About the Anzá Project

Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising a number of granted exploration licences and applications in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia.

Orosur's interest in the Anzá Project is currently held via its subsidiary, Minera Anzá S.A.

The project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications and large exploration camp.

The Anza´ Project is subject to an Exploration Agreement with Venture Option dated September 7th, 2018, as announced on September 10th, 2018, between Orosur's 100% subsidiary Minera Anza´ S.A ("Minera Anza´") and Minera Monte A´guila SAS ("Monte A´guila"), a 50/50 joint venture between Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico").

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed and verified by Mr. Brad George, BSc hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, completion of the Acquisition, Orosur becoming operator of the Anzá Project, the expected focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, meeting conditions to closing the Acquisition, timing of closing of the Acquisition and those as described in Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2024. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing, to reach profitable levels of operations and to reach a satisfactory closure of the Creditor's Agreement in Uruguay. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern.

