Swiss module manufacturer Freesuns has installed 33,300 of its solar roof tiles on three historical buildings in the Swiss town of Neuchâtel. Rooftops with irregular curves and pitches are a challenge for the standardized dimensions of conventional solar panels. Even more challenging is a roof located on protected buildings or high-end buildings. Swiss module manufacturer, Freesuns has been addressing that particular gap in the market with a range of solar roof tiles for several years now, completing a growing number of interesting heritage, residential and commercial projects. The latest example ...

