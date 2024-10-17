Duke Energy's Lake Placid Solar Power Plant experienced an EF-2 tornado during Hurricane Milton, shredding a swath of solar modules while leaving most of the facility intact. From pv magazine USA A tornado tore through a solar power plant in central Florida. Footage released by Duke Energy shows a swath of solar modules ripped from the single-axis trackers holding them in place. Local weather reports identified the storm as an EF-2 tornado, with winds between 111 and 135 miles per hour. According to the county sheriff's department, the tornado struck before Hurricane Milton made landfall, also ...

