Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
17.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
Glimpse Analytics and Retail Aware Merge to Redefine Real-World Intelligence

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glimpse Analytics, a pioneer in digital insights for the physical world, and Retail Aware, a leader in sensor-based analytics, today announced they are joining forces to form a new retail analytics powerhouse. Moving forward, the combined entity will operate under the Glimpse brand, reflecting the enhanced capabilities and unified vision of both companies.

Glimpse Logo

Together, they will leverage their combined expertise in customer behavior, location data, and advanced analytics to offer an unmatched suite of solutions that empower retailers, brands and transport operators.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment," said John Price, CEO of Glimpse Analytics. "By uniting Glimpse's best-in-class customer intelligence with Retail Aware's sensor-based analytics capabilities, we are creating an industry-leading platform that delivers deeper, real-time insights to optimize performance and personalize customer experiences."

Unparalleled Customer Insights

The newly formed company will offer a robust set of solutions across three key sectors: Retail Intelligence, Brand Performance, and Connected Transport:

  • Retail Intelligence: From delivering deep customer intelligence to automating operations and reducing loss, Glimpse powers the future of retail.
  • Brand Performance: Fueling brand marketing with real-time asset tracking, performance and ROI measurement, and actionable customer insights.
  • Connected Transport: From passenger counting to revenue protection and safety solutions, Glimpse drives the future of transport.

Driving Business Growth

By leveraging these enhanced customer insights, retailers can:

  • Boost sales and conversion rates by fine-tuning marketing and merchandizing strategies based on detailed customer data.
  • Improve operational efficiency by optimizing store layouts, staffing, and inventory using real-time customer behavior insights.
  • Elevate the customer experience through personalized interactions across all channels.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Glimpse Analytics," said Keith Fix, Founder of Retail Aware. "This transaction positions us to deliver even more value to our retail partners, helping them achieve their business objectives with actionable insights that redefine what's possible in real-world analytics."

About Glimpse Analytics

Glimpse Analytics offers a suite of advanced technologies, including computer vision, proprietary sensors, and machine learning, to provide businesses with unmatched customer intelligence. Their platform delivers real-time data on customer behavior and marketing performance, helping retailers improve decision-making and ROI.

About Retail Aware

Retail Aware is a pioneer in shopper behavior and product analytics, transforming physical spaces into data-driven environments. Their platform utilizes patented sensor technology to analyze shopper movement, dwell times, and product movement to provide actionable insights that drive sales, optimize operations, and enhance the customer experience for brands and retailers across the globe.

Find out more at www.glimpseanalytics.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532275/Glimpse_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glimpse-analytics-and-retail-aware-merge-to-redefine-real-world-intelligence-302278221.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
