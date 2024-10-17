Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: Saudi Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Visits NX Group Building

TOKYO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. welcomed His Excellency Rayan Salah Al-Din Al-Bakri, Deputy Minister for Logistics Services at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, and 12 other Saudi dignitaries on Monday, September 2, at the NX Group Building in Tokyo.

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202410017427-O2-f9std246

H.E. Rayan Salah Al-Din Al-Bakri, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, Saudi Arabia (Center): https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410017427/_prw_PI1fl_7bO06VPF.jpg

The NX Group established Nippon Express (Middle East) LLC in the United Arab Emirates in February 2007, and in the years since has developed a variety of businesses -- including air and ocean freight forwarding, warehousing and overseas removals -- in the Middle East region.

The Saudi delegation's purpose in visiting Japan was to make a tour of Japanese logistics companies. The distinguished visitors were received at the NX Group Building by Nippon Express Co. President Shinjiro Takezoe, NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Senior Managing Executive Officer Tadahiro Furue, and other company officials. During their meeting, they discussed the logistics services and know-how provided by the NX Group and its initiatives for developing logistics in Saudi Arabia, and a wide range of opinions were exchanged in a friendly atmosphere.

The NX Group will continue further expanding its global network to provide high-quality logistics services to customers around the world.

About the NX Group
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202410017427-O1-7S1R8C5Z.pdf

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-deputy-minister-of-transport-and-logistics-services-visits-nx-group-building-302278651.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
