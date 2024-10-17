Augmentum Fintech plc - Proposed acquisition of Farewill by Dignity

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

17 October 2024

Augmentum Fintech plc

Proposed acquisition of Farewill by Dignity

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, notes the announcement by Castelnau Group plc ("Castelnau") that Dignity (in which Castelnau has a controlling stake) has agreed to acquire Farewill, the digital financial and legal services platform for dealing with death and after-death services and a portfolio investment of the Company. Any such acquisition will be subject, inter alia, to the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals.

Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, Augmentum will receive shares in Castelnau Group plc as consideration for its holding in Farewill.

Augmentum's understanding of the terms of the proposed acquisition implies no material change to NAV.

Augmentum first invested in Farewill in January 2019.

Completion of this acquisition is not expected to occur before 1 January 2025.

