San Francisco, CA & Hanoi, Oct 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - VPBank, one of Vietnam's largest private banks, partners with CleverTap, the all-in-one customer engagement platform, to deepen understanding of customers and their aspirations and use the insights to deliver hyper-personalized experiences to users, at scale. VPBank aims to elevate customer experience and drive higher conversions on products and offers through highly targeted campaigns built on complex, real-time segmentation that quickly connects with customers. Through this association with CleverTap, VPBank's objective is to improve engagement, deepen relationships and drive higher retention, while keeping costs low.Established in 1993, VPBank operates in a wide variety of businesses including retail banking, corporate banking, wealth management, and consumer finance. VPBank aims to become a top-ranking financial institution among joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam, in terms of business scale, market share, and service quality.Leveraging CleverTap's AI/ML-powered capability suite, Clever.AI, VPBank will be able to hyper-personalize its engagement via multiple automation and journeys. It will enable a seamless and omnichannel onboarding experience for new users, driving higher success rates for key milestones such as registration and the first transaction. With the unified customer view on CleverTap, VPBank can identify high-intent users and target them with contextual and relevant offerings, achieving an increase in customer lifetime value.Varun Krishna, Head of Digital Marketing, VPBank said, "We've always strived to maintain our position as one of Vietnam's leading financial institutions. In an increasingly competitive banking landscape, delivering personalized and meaningful customer experiences is paramount. Partnering with CleverTap empowers us to harness advanced AI-driven insights, enabling us to engage our customers more effectively and tailor our offerings to their unique needs across digital channels. This collaboration not only enhances our ability to connect with customers on a deeper level but also drives sustained growth and loyalty. Together, we are committed to setting new standards in customer engagement and positioning VPBank as the most trusted and preferred bank in Vietnam."Mai Vo, Country Manager, CleverTap said, "Vietnam's banking sector is at the precipice of a new era of growth. Our partnership with VPBank couldn't be timed better. With a legacy of innovation and customer-centricity, VPBank has consistently set benchmarks in the Vietnamese banking industry. Their commitment to using technology for crafting exceptional customer experiences aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, with CleverTap's state-of-the-art omnichannel platform, personalizing and enhancing customer engagement has never been more seamless. This partnership is not only a testament to CleverTap's expertise in driving conversion and retention but also underscores VPBank's leadership in propelling Vietnam's banking sector into a new era of excellence"About CleverTapCleverTap is the leading all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value. CleverTap is trusted by over 2000 brands like Domino's, Levis, Jio, Papa John's, Zomato, Kotak Bank, Air Asia, Carousell, TD Bank, and Tesco to help build personalized experiences for all their customers. The platform is powered by TesseractDB - the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering speed and cost efficiency at scale.Backed by top-tier investors such as Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, CDPQ and 360 One, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, with presence across Seattle, London, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Mexico, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, Vietnam, and Jakarta. 